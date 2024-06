WI vs NZ head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs New Zealand overall stats, most runs, wickets

New Zealand will look to get its campaign back on track after a shock loss against Afghanistan in its opening match when it takes on co-host West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

West Indies enters the contest on the back of two consecutive wins including a 134-run mauling of debutant Uganda in its previous encounter.

W vs NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is Matches played: 19 West Indies won: 4 New Zealand won: 10 Tied: 3 No Result: 2 Last result: West Indies won by 8 wickets (Kingston, 2022)

WI vs NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP Matches played: 1 Tied: 1 (West Indies won in Super Over - 2012; Pallekele

MOST RUNS IN WI vs NZ T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS Glenn Phillips (NZ) 9 337 182.16 48.14 108 Andre Fletcher (WI) 10 308 129.95 38.50 62 Kieron Pollard (WI) 9 268 168.55 44.66 75*

MOST WICKETS IN WI vs NZ T20Is