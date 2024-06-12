India vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: IND meets USA in New York, winner qualifies for super eight stage; Predicted XIs

Preview: The American dream faces a severe test against India

When Harmeet Singh made his First Class debut for Mumbai, Rohit Sharma was his teammate. Saurabh Netravalkar took the field at the 2010 Under-19 Cricket World Cup alongside K.L. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Nosthush Kenjige played with Ambati Rayudu for MI Emirates. Milind Kumar once shared the Royal Challengers Bangalore dressing room with Virat Kohli.

Harmeet, Netravalkar, Kenjige, and Milind could not quite reach the highest echelons of Indian cricket and moved to greener pastures in the USA. For this group and a few more in the USA squad, a shot at redemption is here.

In what must feel like an unlikely dream, USA hosts India in a Group ‘A’ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.