India vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: IND meets USA in New York, winner qualifies for super eight stage; Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal
USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk
When Harmeet Singh made his First Class debut for Mumbai, Rohit Sharma was his teammate. Saurabh Netravalkar took the field at the 2010 Under-19 Cricket World Cup alongside K.L. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Nosthush Kenjige played with Ambati Rayudu for MI Emirates. Milind Kumar once shared the Royal Challengers Bangalore dressing room with Virat Kohli.
Harmeet, Netravalkar, Kenjige, and Milind could not quite reach the highest echelons of Indian cricket and moved to greener pastures in the USA. For this group and a few more in the USA squad, a shot at redemption is here.
In what must feel like an unlikely dream, USA hosts India in a Group ‘A’ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.Click to read the full preview by Ashwin Achal here
The USA vs India match will be telecasted LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India and can streamed on Disney+Hotstar.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA set to be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Stay tuned for live updates.
India vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: IND meets USA in New York, winner qualifies for super eight stage
