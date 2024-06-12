MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: IND meets USA in New York, winner qualifies for super eight stage; Predicted XIs

IND vs USA: Catch the live score updates from the T20 world cup match between India and USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Updated : Jun 12, 2024 17:18 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA, being held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

  • June 12, 2024 17:17
    Predicted XIs

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

    USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

  • June 12, 2024 17:04
    Squads

    India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal 

    USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk

  • June 12, 2024 16:49
    Preview: The American dream faces a severe test against India

    When Harmeet Singh made his First Class debut for Mumbai, Rohit Sharma was his teammate. Saurabh Netravalkar took the field at the 2010 Under-19 Cricket World Cup alongside K.L. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Nosthush Kenjige played with Ambati Rayudu for MI Emirates. Milind Kumar once shared the Royal Challengers Bangalore dressing room with Virat Kohli. 

    Harmeet, Netravalkar, Kenjige, and Milind could not quite reach the highest echelons of Indian cricket and moved to greener pastures in the USA. For this group and a few more in the USA squad, a shot at redemption is here. 

    In what must feel like an unlikely dream, USA hosts India in a Group ‘A’ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

    Click to read the full preview by Ashwin Achal here
  • June 12, 2024 16:35
    How the group ‘A’ points table stands right now

    T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after PAK vs CAN: Pakistan moves to third spot after beating Canada in must-win clash

    T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan registered its first win of the T20 World Cup 2024 and is still in contention to qualify for the super eight.

  • June 12, 2024 16:20
    Live streaming info

    The USA vs India match will be telecasted LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India and can streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

  • June 12, 2024 16:10
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA set to be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Stay tuned for live updates. 

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

USA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: IND meets USA in New York, winner qualifies for super eight stage; Predicted XIs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Gagan Narang credits systematic selection trials as India fields shooting contingent for Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA vs IND Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs India match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Standard of first-class cricket has dropped in the Caribbean, says former WI captain Denesh Ramdin
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Euro 2024: Stadium in Munich to display rainbow colours during tournament opener
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Strange that net-run rate will count for nothing, questions Josh Hazlewood on T20 World Cup 2024 format
    PTI
  2. India vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: IND meets USA in New York, winner qualifies for super eight stage; Predicted XIs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Returning Wriddhiman Saha vows to “give more than 100 per cent” for Bengal
    PTI
  4. PAK vs CAN Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan beats Canada by seven wickets to remain alive in tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Australia faces Namibia, Sri Lanka in must-win situation against Nepal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: IND meets USA in New York, winner qualifies for super eight stage; Predicted XIs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Gagan Narang credits systematic selection trials as India fields shooting contingent for Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA vs IND Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs India match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Standard of first-class cricket has dropped in the Caribbean, says former WI captain Denesh Ramdin
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Euro 2024: Stadium in Munich to display rainbow colours during tournament opener
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment