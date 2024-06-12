MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026: Possible training camps include sites in non-tournament cities

It will be the first World Cup to be played in three nations and the first with a field expanded to 48 nations, with 78 of 104 games in the United States and 13 each in Mexico and Canada.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 23:36 IST , Coral Gables - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: FIFA also listed specific site matchups for games in the new round of 32, round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals, revealing the pathway through the knockout rounds for the host nations.
FILE PHOTO: FIFA also listed specific site matchups for games in the new round of 32, round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals, revealing the pathway through the knockout rounds for the host nations. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: FIFA also listed specific site matchups for games in the new round of 32, round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals, revealing the pathway through the knockout rounds for the host nations. | Photo Credit: AP

Possible team training camps for the 2026 World Cup include sites in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Cincinnati; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Louisville, Kentucky; St. Louis; Salt Lake City; San Antonio and Westfield, Indiana.

FIFA announced more details of the tournament Wednesday, one day after the two-year mark before the kickoff on June 11, 2026, at Mexico City. It will be the first World Cup to be played in three nations and the first with a field expanded to 48 nations, with 78 of 104 games in the United States and 13 each in Mexico and Canada.

The final will be July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, FIFA announced on February 4. All games from the quarterfinals on will be in the U.S.

Proposed training sites in the areas of U.S. game venues are in Atlanta; Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas; Kansas City and Riverside, Missouri, Lawrence, Kansas; Philadelphia; and St. Louis. There also are possible training camps in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey, but none were listed in Canada.

ALSO READ | VAR decisions to be explained to fans at Euro 2024

FIFA said additional possible training camps will be added.

In addition, FIFA listed specific site matchups for games in the new round of 32, round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals, revealing the pathway through the knockout rounds for the host nations.

If the U.S. wins Group D, it will play its first knockout match at Santa Clara, California, on July 1. The winner of that game plays at Seattle on July 6, could be in a quarterfinal at Inglewood, California, on July 10 and a semifinal at Arlington, Texas, on July 14.

If the U.S. finishes second in its group, it will next play at Arlington on July 3. The winner of that game plays at Atlanta on July 7, could be in a quarterfinal at Kansas City on July 11 and a semifinal at Atlanta on July 15.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA /

FIFA World Cup 2026

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs USA highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar fifty guides India to a seven-wicket win over United States
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026: Possible training camps include sites in non-tournament cities
    AP
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs USA: India qualifies to Super 8 after win over USA
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: Bruised New Zealand takes on high-flying West Indies in key Group C clash
    Ayan Acharya
  5. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep and Co. deflate United States as India confirms Super 8 qualification
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026: Possible training camps include sites in non-tournament cities
    AP
  2. Lionel Messi expects Inter Miami to be his final club
    AFP
  3. Euro 2024: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Portugal in European Championships?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Juventus appoints Thiago Motta as new head coach
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: Which team won the last edition of the UEFA European Championship?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs USA highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar fifty guides India to a seven-wicket win over United States
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026: Possible training camps include sites in non-tournament cities
    AP
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs USA: India qualifies to Super 8 after win over USA
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: Bruised New Zealand takes on high-flying West Indies in key Group C clash
    Ayan Acharya
  5. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep and Co. deflate United States as India confirms Super 8 qualification
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment