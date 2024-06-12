Serie A: Juventus appoints Thiago Motta as new head coach

Juventus has appointed Thiago Motta as its new head coach to replace Massimiliano Allegri, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

“Juventus is delighted to announce Thiago Motta as the new First Team head coach. The Italian-Brazilian has signed an agreement with the Club until June 30, 2027,” Juventus said in a statement.

Motta led Bologna to a Champions League place for the first time in its history in his second season at the club, and those exploits put him on the radar of many of Europe’s top sides.

The 41-year-old won over Bologna fans with his brand of possession-based football, using an advanced press and building from the back, after initial scepticism when he replaced Sinisa Mihajlovic in September, 2022.

His first managerial role at Genoa ended after just two months, and he then guided Spezia to Serie A survival in his single season in charge of the club.

At Bologna, Motta failed to win in his first four games in charge but took it to a ninth-place finish in the 2022-23 season. It was last season’s surprise package, losing six games as it finished fifth.

“I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus. I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans,” Motta said.

Motta left Bologna last month after opting not to renew his contract.

Allegri was sacked on May 17 after his behaviour during and after the Coppa Italia final win over Atalanta was deemed “incompatible with the values of Juventus” by the club.

Allegri was sent off towards the end of the game for his fierce protests over refereeing decisions. After the game, the 56-year-old clashed with match officials, Juventus staff and a newspaper director, Italian media reported.

Last season, Juventus again failed in its Scudetto bid. While it challenged eventual champion Inter Milan early in the campaign, its form faltered and its last 17 league games brought just three wins.