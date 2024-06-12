Euro 2024: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Portugal in European Championships?

The 17th edition of the European Championships, also known as UEFA Euro 2024, will kick off in Germany on June 14, 2024 with the host nation taking on Scotland in a Group A fixture at the Munich Football Arena.

The tournament could be the final hurrah to the storied career of Cristiano Ronaldo, who could be playing his last international tournament for Portugal.

The 2016 Euro-winner has had a fruitful season in the Saudi Pro League, scoring 35 goals and providing 11 assists in 31 appearances for Al Nassr this season.

Ronaldo was included in coach Roberto Martinez’s squad for the European Championships but might not be a guaranteed starter in all games, despite starting in all nine Euro qualifiers.

The 39-year-old has been used as an option off the bench by Martinez in a few games, most notably in the FIFA World Cup 2022, where Goncalo Ramos was preferred as the centre-forward and even scored a hattrick in a knockout fixture.

With a record 128 goals in 206 appearances, Ronaldo is the leading goal-scorer in international football and will be hoping to add to his tally to help his nation towards a second continental title.