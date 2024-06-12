MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Slovenian Benjamin Sesko extends RB Leipzig stay ahead of Euro 2024

Sesko, who has earned 29 international caps and scored 11 goals, is in the Slovenia squad who begin its Euro 2024 Group C campaign against Denmark on Sunday.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 18:44 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Benjamin Sesko scored 18 goals for Leipzig across all competitions in 2023-24.
Benjamin Sesko scored 18 goals for Leipzig across all competitions in 2023-24. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Benjamin Sesko scored 18 goals for Leipzig across all competitions in 2023-24. | Photo Credit: AP

Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko has signed a one-year contract extension with RB Leipzig that will keep him there until 2029, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

British media had reported that Premier League clubs Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea were interested in signing the 21-year-old Sesko, who scored 18 goals for Leipzig across all competitions in 2023-24.

“I had a good first year at RB Leipzig and am incredibly happy to be here,” Sesko said in a statement. “The early contract extension was therefore the logical next step for me.”

ALSO READ | Slovenia in EURO: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news

“Benji is one of our key players for the coming seasons and that is why the extension is a strong signal,” said Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder.

Sesko, who has earned 29 international caps and scored 11 goals, is in the Slovenia squad who begin its Euro 2024 Group C campaign against Denmark on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Benjamin Sesko /

RB Leipzig /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Slovenian Benjamin Sesko extends RB Leipzig stay ahead of Euro 2024
    Reuters
  2. India vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30pm IST; Winner goes through to Super 8 from Group A
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ortho-One Academy to organise Series-4 Symposia on The Aging Knee and The Athletic Knee in Coimbatore
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Final squads of all the 24 participating nations, full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shardul Thakur undergoes successful foot surgery in London, to be out for at least three months
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Slovenian Benjamin Sesko extends RB Leipzig stay ahead of Euro 2024
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: Germany calls up Emre Can to replace sick Alexander Pavlovic for European Championship
    AFP
  3. Euro 2024: French referee Turpin to handle opening match between Germany and Scotland in Munich
    AFP
  4. AIFF at Stimac’s mercy over his future after handing contract till 2026
    Aashin Prasad
  5. ISL: Valpuia signs contract extension with Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Slovenian Benjamin Sesko extends RB Leipzig stay ahead of Euro 2024
    Reuters
  2. India vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30pm IST; Winner goes through to Super 8 from Group A
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ortho-One Academy to organise Series-4 Symposia on The Aging Knee and The Athletic Knee in Coimbatore
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Final squads of all the 24 participating nations, full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shardul Thakur undergoes successful foot surgery in London, to be out for at least three months
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment