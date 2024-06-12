MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Stadium in Munich to display rainbow colours during tournament opener

The stadium, which will host the opening match of Euro 2024 between Germany and Scotland, will be lit up in rainbow colours on June 22 and 23.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 16:54 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Munich to display rainbow colours during Euro 2024 opener.
FILE PHOTO: Munich to display rainbow colours during Euro 2024 opener. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Munich to display rainbow colours during Euro 2024 opener. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Euro 2024 host stadium in Munich will display rainbow colours to celebrate Christopher Street Day, the city’s pride weekend, UEFA confirmed to AFP on Wednesday.

The stadium, which will host the opening match of Euro 2024 between Germany and Scotland, will be lit up in rainbow colours on June 22 and 23.

There are no games planned in Munich for that weekend.

UEFA told AFP the arena would be illuminated in rainbow colours on request of the stadium management.

The stadium facade features more than 300,000 LED lights which can be in various colours to commemorate sporting, political or other events.

ALSO READ | Ten Hag to remain as Manchester United coach: Reports

The external stadium lighting made headlines in 2021 when UEFA, the organisers of Euro 2024, rejected a request from the city of Munich to light it in similar colours during a match between Germany and Hungary, saying it was a “political statement”.

The request was made in response to a law passed in Hungary restricting LGBT+ content for minors, which critics say was too broad and could impinge on freedoms of expression.

Germany plays Group A rivals Hungary again on June 19.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

UEFA /

Germany /

Scotland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Stadium in Munich to display rainbow colours during tournament opener
    AFP
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: There’s a crucial need for proper education on preparing wickets, says former WI captain Denesh Ramdin
    Ayan Acharya
  3. India vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma and co. take on USA in a bid to secure super eight qualification
    Team Sportstar
  4. Strange that net-run rate will count for nothing, questions Josh Hazlewood on T20 World Cup 2024 format
    PTI
  5. Euro 2024: French referee Turpin to handle opening match between Germany and Scotland in Munich
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Euro 2024: Stadium in Munich to display rainbow colours during tournament opener
    AFP
  2. Which teams have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 third round qualifiers from Asia?
    Team Sportstar
  3. North Korea vs Myanmar: How can North Korea qualify for third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Poland ‘optimistic’ about Lewandowski’s recovery from injury before tournament opener
    AFP
  5. Copa America 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Stadium in Munich to display rainbow colours during tournament opener
    AFP
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: There’s a crucial need for proper education on preparing wickets, says former WI captain Denesh Ramdin
    Ayan Acharya
  3. India vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma and co. take on USA in a bid to secure super eight qualification
    Team Sportstar
  4. Strange that net-run rate will count for nothing, questions Josh Hazlewood on T20 World Cup 2024 format
    PTI
  5. Euro 2024: French referee Turpin to handle opening match between Germany and Scotland in Munich
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment