Ten Hag to remain as Manchester United coach: Reports

Rumours swirled regarding the future of Ten Hag after a poor second season in the hot seat at Old Trafford, with a lowly eighth-placed finish in the league and group stage Champions League exit.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 10:00 IST , Manchester, United Kingdom - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Erik ten Hag celebrates with the trophy after the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Manchester United and Manchester City.
Erik ten Hag celebrates with the trophy after the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Manchester United and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Erik ten Hag celebrates with the trophy after the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Manchester United and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester, United Kingdom

Erik ten Hag is set to remain as coach of Manchester United following a performance review of the Dutchman carried out by the Premier League club, British media said on Tuesday.

Rumours swirled regarding the future of Ten Hag after a poor second season in the hot seat at Old Trafford, with a lowly eighth-placed finish in the league and group stage Champions League exit.

But the 54-year-old coach did oversee an impressive 2-1 FA Cup final win against local rivals Manchester City in May to boost his chances of keeping his job.

Britain’s Press Association reported that United have decided that Ten Hag will remain as coach after spending a fortnight reviewing the 2023-24 campaign and overall first-team operation.

With the former Ajax boss’ contract set to expire in Manchester next summer, negotiations over a contract extension have reportedly begun between the two parties.

Prior to the season-ending FA Cup final, reports suggested Ten Hag would be sacked regardless of the outcome of the match.

