MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024 Warm-up: Ronaldo double helps Portugal beat Ireland

Joao Felix was also on target as Roberto Martinez’s side bounced back from a defeat by Croatia last week to build confidence for the tournament in Germany.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 08:06 IST , Aveiro, Portugal - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Ireland during the Euro 2024 friendly match. 
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Ireland during the Euro 2024 friendly match.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Ireland during the Euro 2024 friendly match.  | Photo Credit: AP

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice for Portugal as it comfortably beat the Republic of Ireland 3-0 on Tuesday in its final Euro 2024 warm-up friendly.

Joao Felix was also on target as Roberto Martinez’s side bounced back from a defeat by Croatia last week to build confidence for the tournament in Germany.

Which teams have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 third round qualifiers from Asia?

Ronaldo, 39, watched that match from the bench but started against Ireland in Aveiro and came close in the first half before dismantling the visitors in the second. Veteran defender Pepe, 41, set to become the oldest player ever to play at the Euros, also started.

Euro 2016 winners Portugal qualified with a 100 percent record but recent performances had allowed some doubts to creep in.

Felix broke the deadlock with a smart finish after a short corner routine in the 18th minute. Ronaldo almost made it two but his deflected free-kick struck the post.

The Al-Nassr striker appealed for a penalty after falling under pressure and then fired a decent opening straight at Caoimhin Kelleher towards the end of the first half.

Ronaldo did not have to wait much longer to score, pouncing soon after the break with a sublime effort curled into the top corner. The former Real Madrid marksman soon grabbed another after Diogo Jota found him well placed in the area.

Ronaldo netted a record-extending 130th international goal with another confident finish.

The striker fired inches wide when he might have completed his hat-trick as Ireland, under interim coach John O’Shea, began to tire, although Portugal could not add to their lead.

Euro 2024 begins on Friday and Portugal’s first match is against the Czech Republic on June 18, before facing Turkey and Georgia in Group F.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Portugal /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 Warm-up: Ronaldo double helps Portugal beat Ireland
    AFP
  2. Australia vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Updates: AUS on course to huge win over NAM
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs NAM: Namibia registers lowest T20 World Cup total against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. USA vs IND Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs India match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs USA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs United States predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 Warm-up: Ronaldo double helps Portugal beat Ireland
    AFP
  2. Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Controversy erupts as Qatar’s equaliser given despite ball rolling out of play
    Team Sportstar
  3. Czech Republic at Euro 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide
    Team Sportstar
  4. Georgia at Euro 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide
    Team Sportstar
  5. Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India scores first goal from open play after 633 minutes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 Warm-up: Ronaldo double helps Portugal beat Ireland
    AFP
  2. Australia vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Updates: AUS on course to huge win over NAM
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs NAM: Namibia registers lowest T20 World Cup total against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. USA vs IND Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs India match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs USA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs United States predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment