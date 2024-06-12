MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Barella extends Inter contract until 2029

Midfielder Barella is one of the few members of the Euro 2020-winning squad to be included in coach Luciano Spalletti’s plans for the Euro 2024, which starts in Germany on Friday.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 08:47 IST , Rome - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Nicolo Barella in action. (File Photo)
Nicolo Barella in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Nicolo Barella in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Reuters

Italian international Nicolo Barella has extended his contract with Inter Milan until 2029, the Serie A champions announced on Tuesday.

“I am extremely happy and moved to extend my contract with Inter for a number of years... I am truly proud to be able to keep fighting for the colours of this great Club,” said Barella in a statement on Inter’s website.

“I have never had any doubts: I believe in this project and, most of all, I wanted to sign before the European tournament,” added the 27-year-old, who will seek to win a second continental title with Italy at Euro 2024.

Midfielder Barella is one of the few members of the Euro 2020-winning squad to be included in coach Luciano Spalletti’s plans for the Euro 2024, which starts in Germany on Friday.

He missed out on Italy’s first training session for the Euros on Tuesday due to a muscle problem he picked up in last weekend’s 1-0 friendly win against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

However, the Inter dynamo is expected to be in the starting XI when his country begin the defence of their crown against Albania on June 15.

Barella was one of Simone Inzaghi’s key players last season as Inter romped to the Serie A title with 94 points from 38 matches.

He joined the Milanese club in 2019 from boyhood club Cagliari, making 235 appearances and lifting two Scudettos and two Italian cups along the way.

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
