MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Henry calls up new players to replace PSG stars at Olympics

Paris Saint-Germain decided not to allow 18-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery and 21-year-old Bradley Barcola to play in the Olympics, after both were called up by France coach Didier Deschamps for the senior team at Euro 2024 starting on Friday.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 08:55 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Thierry Henry during a press conference.
Thierry Henry during a press conference. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Thierry Henry during a press conference. | Photo Credit: AFP

France under-23 coach Thierry Henry called three new players into his preliminary 2024 Olympic Games squad on Tuesday after Ligue 1 clubs withdrew several starlets, the French football federation announced.

Paris Saint-Germain decided not to allow 18-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery and 21-year-old Bradley Barcola to play in the Olympics after both were called up by France coach Didier Deschamps for the senior team at Euro 2024 starting on Friday.

Which teams have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 third round qualifiers from Asia?

Lille has not released Lucas Chevalier, Bafode Diakite, and Lenny Yoro, while German club Bayern Munich withdrew Mathys Tel from the Olympic tournament, which runs from July 24 to August 9. None of the quartet are in France’s Euro squad.

In their places, former France striker Henry has turned to Rayan Cherki of Lyon, Chrislain Matsima of Clermont and Andy Diouf of Lens.

The trio will join the 22-man preliminary squad for a training camp on June 16.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Henry calls up new players to replace PSG stars at Olympics
    AFP
  2. Serie A: Barella extends Inter contract until 2029
    AFP
  3. U.S. Open 2024: Jon Rahm withdraws with left foot infection
    AP
  4. African 2026 World Cup qualifiers: Rwanda, Sudan, and Comoros steal the show
    AFP
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Australia hammers Namibia by nine wickets to secure Super 8 spot
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Henry calls up new players to replace PSG stars at Olympics
    AFP
  2. Serie A: Barella extends Inter contract until 2029
    AFP
  3. African 2026 World Cup qualifiers: Rwanda, Sudan, and Comoros steal the show
    AFP
  4. Euro 2024 Warm-up: Ronaldo double helps Portugal beat Ireland
    AFP
  5. Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Controversy erupts as Qatar’s equaliser given despite ball rolling out of play
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Henry calls up new players to replace PSG stars at Olympics
    AFP
  2. Serie A: Barella extends Inter contract until 2029
    AFP
  3. U.S. Open 2024: Jon Rahm withdraws with left foot infection
    AP
  4. African 2026 World Cup qualifiers: Rwanda, Sudan, and Comoros steal the show
    AFP
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Australia hammers Namibia by nine wickets to secure Super 8 spot
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment