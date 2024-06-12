Euro 2024: Experience or youth - squad selection conundrum a major talking point

There is a difference of 27 years between the oldest player featuring in Euro 2024, Portugal’s 43-year-old Pepe and the youngest, Spain’s 16-year-old teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

A coach can only pick a 26-member squad for the quadrennial event, which is a tough task, especially in European countries like France, England, Portugal, Spain or Germany, where footballing talent is abundant.

In these countries, there are a plethora of players who are first-team quality and can leave an impact on the world stage; however, the coaches have to gamble and make decisions that will suit their style of play and system.

According to former Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri, “You get your 13-14 players right during squad selection, and that is how you win tournaments.”

Some coaches like Gareth Southgate and Jules Nagelsmann have opted to leave experienced players to make way for youngsters, while Portugal’s Roberto Martinez has chosen to rely on the veterans.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Portugal’s squad for a record fourth time, which has raised some eyebrows. The 39-year-old was the top-scorer in the Saudi Pro League this season with a record-breaking 35 goals and has scored 44 goals for Al Nassr across all competitions. However, there is still some doubt if he is good enough to start for Portugal and be a pivotal player in its ranks.

“I want to see Ronaldo in the starting 11 because of his goals,“ Chhetri commented on the Portugal forward’s Euro 2024 selection.

Chhetri recently retired from international football at 39 but has had the experience of playing at the highest level for his country, being the same age as Ronaldo.

“He is not the same as ten years ago, but any half-a-chance is a goal with him (Ronaldo) on the pitch, which is why the coach would want him in the side apart from his experience and leadership qualities in the dressing room,” Chhetri continued.

Ronaldo and teammate Pepe aren’t the only veterans playing this time. Even France has chosen to stick with 37-year-old Giroud as its number 9.

With 57 goals to his name, Giroud is his country’s all-time top scorer, and despite him being on the brink of retirement, coach Didier Deschamps has included him along with youngsters like Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram available in the side.

Where on one hand, there is Belgium’s Jan Vertonghen (37), who despite struggling with a groin injury, will play for his country, other coaches have opted for a different approach in their selection.

FRESH LEGS OVER EXPERIENCE?

Arguably, the biggest name missing from the tournament despite being fit is German centre-back Matts Hummels. Despite helping Dortmund reach the UEFA Champions League final recently, the 35-year-old in-form veteran was not picked in Germany’s 26-member squad under Nagelsmann. Teammate Nico Schlotterbeck (24) and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah (28) have been selected to complete the centre-back pairing alongside Antonio Rudiger.

34-year-old Ciro Immobile, who has scored 17 goals for Italy and helped it win the tournament in 2020, has been left out of the squad to make way for younger strikers Mateo Retegui and Gianluca Scamacca.

Whether it is England’s Jude Bellingham, Spain’s Yamal or Netherlands’ Xavi Simons, unlike earlier, modern-day coaches have started entrusting their youngsters with bigger responsibilities.

When Sportstar asked Chhetri about coaches preferring youngsters, the Indian veteran didn’t completely agree, “It’s not about the age, but finding the right balance.”

“You are not picked because you are tall, short, old or young but on a more important basis like where you will fit in the team,” Chhetri continued.

Nine of Spain’s players are 25 and below, including first-team players like Ferran Torres (24), Yamal (16), Pedri (21) and Nico Williams (21).

Southgate, too, has chosen to leave experienced players of the likes of Jack Grealish and James Maddison out to include youngsters like Anthony Gordon (23), Eberechi Eze (25) and Kobbie Mainoo (19). Even AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori (26) was left out to make space for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi (23).

In the last edition of the tournament, an ageing and experienced Belgian squad had everything needed to win the tournament however, it crashed out in the semifinal against Italy. England reached the final with a relatively younger side but lost to Italy after 19-year-old Bukayo Saka missed the final kick in the penalty shootout.

Perhaps a younger Belgian side could have progressed further in the tournament while a more experienced English player could have taken the last spot-kick and ended his nation’s trophy drought. The conundrum of youth over experience remains unclear however modern-day football is slowly shifting towards the former.