MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

EURO 2024: Lewandowski out of Poland’s opening match against Netherlands with injury

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski will miss their opening match of the European Championship due to injury, the country’s football federation announced on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 18:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Robert Lewandowski is the highest-ever goalscorer for Poland.
Robert Lewandowski is the highest-ever goalscorer for Poland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Robert Lewandowski is the highest-ever goalscorer for Poland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski will miss their opening match of the European Championship due to injury, the country’s football federation announced on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old has reportedly suffered a tear in the biceps femoris muscle and will be forced to sit out of the game against Netherlands on June 16. However, he is expected to be fit in time for the second game, against Austria, five days later.

Lewandowski picked up an injury in the warm-up game against Turkey on June 10 and was then replaced Kacper Urbański in the 33rd minute.

More to follow.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024: Lewandowski out of Poland’s opening match against Netherlands with injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. North Korea vs Myanmar: How can North Korea qualify for third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: How can Vietnam qualify for the third round?
    Team Sportstar
  4. EURO 2024: Tickets for Ronaldo’s Portugal training session on offer for over 71 thousand rupees
    Reuters
  5. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 8:00 PM IST; Pakistan takes on Canada in New York in must-win game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: How can Vietnam qualify for the third round?
    Team Sportstar
  2. EURO 2024: Lewandowski out of Poland’s opening match against Netherlands with injury
    Team Sportstar
  3. EURO 2024: Tickets for Ronaldo’s Portugal training session on offer for over 71 thousand rupees
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Southgate could step down as England manager if he fails to win European Championship
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: UEFA to honour Germany’s Beckenbauer at opening ceremony
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024: Lewandowski out of Poland’s opening match against Netherlands with injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. North Korea vs Myanmar: How can North Korea qualify for third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: How can Vietnam qualify for the third round?
    Team Sportstar
  4. EURO 2024: Tickets for Ronaldo’s Portugal training session on offer for over 71 thousand rupees
    Reuters
  5. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 8:00 PM IST; Pakistan takes on Canada in New York in must-win game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment