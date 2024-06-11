EURO 2024: Lewandowski out of Poland’s opening match against Netherlands with injury

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski will miss their opening match of the European Championship due to injury, the country’s football federation announced on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old has reportedly suffered a tear in the biceps femoris muscle and will be forced to sit out of the game against Netherlands on June 16. However, he is expected to be fit in time for the second game, against Austria, five days later.
Lewandowski picked up an injury in the warm-up game against Turkey on June 10 and was then replaced Kacper Urbański in the 33rd minute.
More to follow.
