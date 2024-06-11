MagazineBuy Print

EURO 2024: Tickets for Ronaldo’s Portugal training session on offer for over 71 thousand rupees

Tickets to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal team train ahead of their first EURO clash are being sold among fans for a whopping amount of upto 800 euros.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 18:11 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo during his training session with the national team.
Cristiano Ronaldo during his training session with the national team. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo during his training session with the national team. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tickets to watch Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo train with the national team in an open session on Friday at their Euro 2024 tournament base in Westphalia are on sale for as much as 800 euros (USD 858.32, INR 71, 700).

Ronaldo, the leading scorer in men’s international football with 128 goals in 204 official matches, will be playing in his sixth Euro, having reached the final on his tournament debut in 2004 and winning the competition in 2016.

The 39-year-old has played in Saudi Arabia since his move there in 2023.

READ: EURO 2024: Netherlands calls up Dortmund’s Maatsen after De Jong injury

The 6,000 free tickets for Friday’s training session were snapped up in a few minutes when they went on sale and some are now being offered for hundreds of euros.

There were several tickets offered for 400 euros while others were on sale for 800 euros on the German website.

Portugal play Czech Republic in their opening Group F match on June 18 before facing Turkey and Georgia.

Football /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Euro 2024 /

Portugal

