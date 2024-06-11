MagazineBuy Print

EURO 2024: Netherlands calls up Dortmund’s Maatsen after De Jong injury

Borussia Dortmund defender Ian Maatsen will replace injured Frenkie De Jong as Ronald Koeman looks to strengthen an injury-torn Dutch side in EURO 2024.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 16:48 IST , The Hague - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The Dortmund Left-back will replace the injured De Jong ahead of the EURO 2024.
The Dortmund Left-back will replace the injured De Jong ahead of the EURO 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The Dortmund Left-back will replace the injured De Jong ahead of the EURO 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Netherlands added Borussia Dortmund defender Ian Maatsen to its Euro 2024 squad on Tuesday, after losing two key players to injury including talismanic midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Maatsen’s call-up was as a replacement for Barcelona star De Jong, who has not recovered from an ankle injury that has dogged him all season, the Dutch Football Association said.

Adding to coach Ronald Koeman’s woes, midfielder Teun Koopmeiners will also not be going to the tournament in Germany after suffering an injury in the Oranje’s final warm-up game against Iceland.

Koopmeiners would not be replaced, meaning the Dutch squad will consist of 25 players, the association said.

ALSO READ: Euro 2024 Warm-up: Netherlands beats Iceland, Frenkie de Jong ruled out due to injury

Left-back Maatsen should come into the tournament in good form after helping Dortmund to the Champions League final, which they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.

His omission from the original squad raised some eyebrows.

While not among the top favourites, the Oranje could yet prove to be dark horses, with an experienced defence and a midfield packed with talent from Europe’s top clubs.

It faces a tough group, however, with joint-favourite France then Austria to come after an opening clash with Poland.

Impressive friendly defeats of Iceland (4-0) and Canada (4-0) mean the team is heading to the tournament full of confidence.

