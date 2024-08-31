MagazineBuy Print

Osimhen left out of Napoli squad for season after transfer talks break down

Osimhen's 26 goals helped Napoli to its Scudetto win two seasons ago, but it has all turned sour since and although the want-away player is still at the club, for now he plays no part in its plans.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 23:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Napoli's Victor Osimhen during a warm up session.
Napoli's Victor Osimhen during a warm up session. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen during a warm up session. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Victor Osimhen has not been included in Napoli’s official 23-man Serie A squad for this season, after the Nigerian striker’s expected move away from the club failed to materialise.

Osimhen’s 26 goals helped Napoli to its Scudetto win two seasons ago, but it has all turned sour since and although the want-away player is still at the club, for now he plays no part in its plans.

The 25-year-old signed a contract extension with Napoli last December, keeping him at the club until 2026 and with a reported release clause of 130 million euros.

A month later, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis said Osimhen would leave at the end of the season, and in recent days his expected destination appeared to be Chelsea or Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

Negotiations went on until the transfer window closed in both Italy and England on Friday, but with Osimhen’s wage demands apparently not met by Chelsea it appeared he was on his way to Saudi Arabia.

Napoli, however, did not accept the offer from Al-Ahli, who then signed Ivan Toney from Brentford for a reported 40 million pounds, and signed Belgian Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

