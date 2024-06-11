MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 Warm-up: Netherlands beats Iceland, Frenkie de Jong ruled out due to injury

Xavi Simons finally scored for his country to put the Dutch 1-0 up at halftime, while Virgil van Dijk got on the scoresheet again before Donyell Malen added the third.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 08:32 IST , ROTTERDAM, Netherlands - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been ruled out of the European Championship after failing to recover from an ankle injury. (File Photo)
Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been ruled out of the European Championship after failing to recover from an ankle injury. (File Photo)
Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been ruled out of the European Championship after failing to recover from an ankle injury. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

The Netherlands’ delight with an emphatic 4-0 win over Iceland in its last warm-up match on Monday before heading to the Euros turned to despair when it was announced that playmaker Frenkie de Jong would not be going to the tournament in Germany.

De Jong has been battling to be fit in time after suffering several ankle injuries this season playing for Barcelona.

He attempted training for the first time with his team-mates on Sunday, after a week of individual work, but after examinations on Monday, doctors said he would not be ready in time.

Euro 2024 Warm-up: Poland beats Turkey, Lewandowski and Swiderski suffer injuries

That put a damper on Dutch spirits despite the decisive home victory over Iceland in a friendly at the Feijenoord Stadium.

Xavi Simons finally scored for his country to put the Dutch 1-0 up at halftime, while Virgil van Dijk got on the scoresheet again before Donyell Malen added the third.

Wout Weghorst netted the fourth on the stroke of full time as the Dutch prepare to face Poland on Sunday in Hamburg, followed by France and Austria in Group D at the finals.

The 21-year-old Simons, long seen as a potential key player for his country, had won 13 caps before Monday’s game but finally got on the scoresheet, finishing off from close range after Denzel Dumfries headed the ball across the face of goal.

The 23rd minute strike was followed by several more first-half chances for the hosts, with Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo coming close. Two minutes into the second half the Dutch did double their lead with Van Dijk reacting quickest in the penalty area and heading home.

It was a second goal in successive games for the captain, who has a total of nine in 68 internationals.

Iceland substitute Stefan Thordarson struck the post with a long-range effort in the 70th but it was the Dutch who got a third with Malen running onto a long pass over the defence and finishing strongly at full sprint.

Memphis Depay had the ball in the net soon after but a fourth goal was ruled out by VAR, which found that Joey Veerman had handled in the build-up.

However, VAR came to Weghorst’s aid after he had initially been flagged offside when he scored in stoppage time, but the goal was given after a check showed that was not the case.

