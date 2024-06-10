MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Germany midfielder Pavlovic out of training camp with illness ahead of tournament opener

The 20-year-old Pavlovic had a breakout season for Bayern Munich and was one of the few bright spots in a rare trophyless campaign for his club.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 21:06 IST , HERZOGENAURACH - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Germany’s midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic eyes the ball during the friendly football match Germany v Ukraine, in Nuremberg, eastern Germany, on June 3, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Germany’s midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic eyes the ball during the friendly football match Germany v Ukraine, in Nuremberg, eastern Germany, on June 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Germany’s midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic eyes the ball during the friendly football match Germany v Ukraine, in Nuremberg, eastern Germany, on June 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic stayed away from the team’s training camp Monday with illness, four days before the host nation kicks off Euro 2024 against Scotland.

The German football federation said Pavlovic was the only one of the 26-player squad not to return as scheduled for Monday training from a free weekend following Friday’s 2-1 friendly win over Greece.

The federation said he “did not travel on Monday for the time being due to an infection,” without giving further details or any timeline for when Pavlović is expected to join the team.

ALSO READ | EURO 2024 warm-up: Frattesi scores winner as Italy beats Bosnia 1-0 in friendly before European Championship

The 20-year-old Pavlovic had a breakout season for Bayern Munich and was one of the few bright spots in a rare trophyless campaign for his club. It’s not the first time illness has interfered with his national team plans.

Pavlovic was first called up by Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann in March but couldn’t play because of tonsillitis. He eventually made his international debut last week in a 0-0 draw with Ukraine.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Germany /

Bayern Munich /

Julian Nagelsmann /

Ukraine

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa 80/4; Miller, Klaasen rebuild after PowerPlay batting collapse
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Germany midfielder Pavlovic out of training camp with illness ahead of tournament opener
    AP
  3. AFC U-17, U-20 Asian Cup 2025: All you need to know about the draw, qualification format, India’s position, streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wriddhiman Saha, Sudip Chatterjee boost inaugural Bengal Pro T20 League
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Comparing IPL and T20 WC strike rates: Why the world is falling behind franchise cricket
    Anish Pathiyil,Pranay Rajiv ,Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Euro 2024: Germany midfielder Pavlovic out of training camp with illness ahead of tournament opener
    AP
  2. Euro 2024: Czech midfielder Sadilek to miss Euros over tricycle crash during training camp
    Reuters
  3. England at Euro 2024: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serbia at Euro 2024: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news
    Team Sportstar
  5. Denmark at Euro 2024: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa 80/4; Miller, Klaasen rebuild after PowerPlay batting collapse
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Germany midfielder Pavlovic out of training camp with illness ahead of tournament opener
    AP
  3. AFC U-17, U-20 Asian Cup 2025: All you need to know about the draw, qualification format, India’s position, streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wriddhiman Saha, Sudip Chatterjee boost inaugural Bengal Pro T20 League
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Comparing IPL and T20 WC strike rates: Why the world is falling behind franchise cricket
    Anish Pathiyil,Pranay Rajiv ,Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment