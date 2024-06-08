Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN ekes out a win vs SL by two wickets

BAN 125/8 in 19 overs

Shanaka into the attack. SIX!! Full toss first up, Mahmudullah deposits it over squareleg for six. Shorter in length, turned leg side for a single. Tanzim goes for the lofted shot, the ball keeps low and rolls through to the keeper. Full on the pads, flicked to deep square for a single. Short ball outside off stump, left alone but wide not given.

Another short delivery that Mahmudullah misses, vociferous appeal from Kusal and SL review. Looks like daylight between bat and ball. Wide given as well.

Ohh!! Mahmudullah crunches the drive to mid off, sets off for a single. Was nowhere close to making it to the crease. There was no direct hit and the batters scamper back for a second to seal the win. BAN has squeezed out a win with two wickets left.