Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN ekes out a win vs SL by two wickets

- June 08, 2024 09:28BAN 125/8 in 19 overs
Shanaka into the attack. SIX!! Full toss first up, Mahmudullah deposits it over squareleg for six. Shorter in length, turned leg side for a single. Tanzim goes for the lofted shot, the ball keeps low and rolls through to the keeper. Full on the pads, flicked to deep square for a single. Short ball outside off stump, left alone but wide not given.
Another short delivery that Mahmudullah misses, vociferous appeal from Kusal and SL review. Looks like daylight between bat and ball. Wide given as well.
Ohh!! Mahmudullah crunches the drive to mid off, sets off for a single. Was nowhere close to making it to the crease. There was no direct hit and the batters scamper back for a second to seal the win. BAN has squeezed out a win with two wickets left.
- June 08, 2024 09:18WBAN 114/8 in 18 overs
Thushara into the attack. Slower length ball, pulled to deep square for a single. WICKET!!! Slower ball in the slot, Rishad’s eyes lit up seeing the length but completely misses his lofted shot. Unnecessary wicket for Bangladesh to lose at this juncture.
Rishad Hossain b N Thushara 1(3)
Full and straight to Taskin, appeals for lbw not given. SL review. Impact in line and wickets hitting. Two in two for Sri Lanka!
Taskin Ahmed lbw b N Thushara 0(1)
Tanzim Sakib in at 10. Hattrick ball is down leg, wide given. Survives the last two balls.
- June 08, 2024 09:12WBAN 111/6 in 17 overs
Pathirana again. Full on the stumps, Mahmudullah drives to long on for a single. WICKET!! Pathirana goes short, Shakib opens the bat face to third man and Theekshana pulls off a blinder.
Shakib c Theekshana b Pathirana 8(14)
Rishad in at 8.
- June 08, 2024 09:08BAN 108/5 in 16 overs
DDS into the attack. After three singles, Shakib brings out the reverse sweep and gets a couple. Eight runs from the over.
- June 08, 2024 09:04WBAN 100/5 in 15 overs
Hasaranga returns. WICKET!! Litton looks to prod forward and defend, is hit on the pads and the finger is raised. After a lengthy deliberation, Litton goes up for the review. Three reds and he has to head back.
Litton Das lbw b Hasaranga 36(38)
Mahmudullah in at 7. Turns the first ball to midwicket to bring up 100 for Bangladesh.
Shakib goes for an almighty drive, the ball just misses the stump.
- June 08, 2024 09:00BAN 99/4 in 14 overs
Theekshana into the attack. Shakib drives to cover for a single. A touch short, pulled to deep mid for a single. Quick on the pads, turned behind for a single.
- June 08, 2024 08:56BAN 95/4 in 13 overs
Pathirana continues. Full on leg stump, turned to deep fine leg for a single. Short ball outside off, lofted to the right of deep cover for a couple. Fires one in short, Litton sways away at the last moment.
- June 08, 2024 08:50BAN 92/4 in 12 overs
Hasaranga with his third. Six!! Full in the slot, Hridoy slog sweeps it over midwicket for six. Six!! Full again, slog swept for a bigger six. Six!! Full outside off, lofted over long off. Hridoy helping Bangladesh run away with it. Appeal for LBW, not given on field. Hasaranga opts to review. Looks very very close in slow mo. Three reds and Hridoy has to depart.
Towhid Hridoy lbw b Hasaranga 40(20)
Shakib in at 6. Gets off the mark with a single.
- June 08, 2024 08:46BAN 73/3 in 11 overs
Pathirana in for his second over. Full and wide, left alone by Hridoy. Shorter in length, guided to third man for a single. Litton follow suit, taking a single to third man. Six!! Pathirana goes short, Litton nails the pull to square leg for six. 9 from the over.
- June 08, 2024 08:42BAN 64/3 in 10 overs
Theekshana with his third. Gives away two leg-side wides after putting in two dot balls against Litton. Full toss now. Litton almost puts it away for a four. Nissanka with a diving stop at the fence.
- June 08, 2024 08:386BAN 58/3 in 9 overs
Hasaranga continues the strangle. Litton is hesitant to take on the leg spinner. Three singles from the first five balls. Hridoy has no such inhibition. Full from the Lankan skipper. Slogged away for a six by Hridoy.
- June 08, 2024 08:35BAN 49/3 in 8 overs
Pathirana introduced. Starts with an off side wide. Litton and Hridoy keeps it simple against the right-arm slinger. Final ball of the over. Hridoy times a straight drive to perfection. FOUR!!
- June 08, 2024 08:29BAN 37/3 in 7 overs
Hasaranga brings himself on for the first time today. He ensures the pressure isn’t eased. Just three runs from the over.
- June 08, 2024 08:22WOne more for Thushara!
Bangladesh continues to struggle against Thushara. Shanto is snared by a slower one, which he drive straight at Asalanka at short cover. Sri Lanka making a game out of this.
Najmul Hossain Shanto c Asalanka b Thushara 7 (13b 0x4 0x6)
BAN 34/3 in 6 overs
- June 08, 2024 08:19BAN 28/2 in 5 overs
Theekshana continues. Nothing for the Bangladesh batters to work with. Litton looks to take Theekshana with a sweep. Top edge and runs away for a four.
- June 08, 2024 08:15BAN 20/2 in 4 overs
Second over for Thushara as Sri Lanka continues its hunt for another wicket. Four singles from the over as Shanto and Litton refuse to take on the Lankan pacer.
- June 08, 2024 08:10BAN 16/2 in 3 overs
Theekshana gets his first go with the ball. Leg side wide followed by a single from Shanto as he gets off the mark. Litton nudges one for a triple. Decent over for Bangladesh.
- June 08, 2024 08:05BCastled!
Nuwan Thushara begins his spell with a wide. On the pads and clipped away for a single by Tanzid. Litton returns the strike with another single.
Full from Thushara. Swings it in like a boomerang to castle Tanzid. Sri Lanka alive and kicking.
Tanzid Hasan b Thushara 3 (6b 0x4 0x6)
BAN 8/2 in 2 overs
- June 08, 2024 07:58WHasaranga strikes!
Bangladesh begins its chase. Dhananjaya de Silva with the ball and he produces the goods straight away. Easy catch for Hasaranga.
BAN 3/1 in 1 over
- June 08, 2024 07:42SL 124/9 in 20 overs
Sakib with the last over. Mathews kicks it off with a four to the leg side. A misfield at short third allows Mathews to squeeze in a double. Two dot balls follow as Mathews opts to retain the strike. Slower ball from Sakib and Mathews slices it straight to short third.
Angelo Mathews c Mustafizur Rahman b Tanzim Hasan Sakib 16 (19b 1x4 0x6)
Sri Lanka ends with a disappointing 124/9 in 20 overs.
- June 08, 2024 07:35WThird for Fizz!
Fizz with the penultimate. Starts with a dot ball to Angelo Mathews. Single next ball and new batter Theekshana on strike. Fizz gives away a wide.
Wild swing from Theekshana. Edged and caught. Fizz gets his third.
Maheesh Theekshana c Tanzim Hasan Sakib b Mustafizur Rahman 0 (3b 0x4 0x6)
SL 118/8 in 19 overs
- June 08, 2024 07:30Shanaka departs!
Final over of the day for Taskin. Shanaka with a single to start the over. Taskin goes short to Mathews. Too short says the umpire. Wide given. Short of a length from Taskin and Shanaka can only edge it to the keeper.
Dasun Shanaka c †Litton Das b Taskin Ahmed 3 (7b 0x4 0x6)
- June 08, 2024 07:22WRishad on a roll!
Rishad’s day gets even better. Beats DDS with flight and spin and Litton gets the job done with a sharp stumping.
Dhananjaya de Silva st †Litton Das b Rishad Hossain 21 (26b 1x4 0x6)
SL 112/6 in 17 overs
- June 08, 2024 07:19SL 109/5 in 16 overs
Sakib returns. Angelo Mathews and DDS are tasked with the duty of lifting Sri Lanka to a defendable total. Decent over from Sakib. Just six from it.
- June 08, 2024 07:13Rishad gets one more!
One brings two. Rishad slides one in which spins sharply off the pitch. Edged and gobbled up at first slip.
Wanindu Hasaranga c Soumya Sarkar b Rishad Hossain 0 (1b 0x4 0x6)
SL 103/5 in 15 overs
- June 08, 2024 07:11WAsalanka departs!
Looped in by Rishad. Asalanka doesn’t get anywhere near to getting the slog sweep right. A fumble by Shakib, but he holds on.
Charith Asalanka c Shakib Al Hasan b Rishad Hossain 19 (21b 0x4 1x6)
- June 08, 2024 07:09SL 100/3 in 14 overs
Fizz almost gets another one. Around the wicket from the left-arm pacer. DDS almost slices it onto his stumps. Length now from Fizz. DDS manages to squeeze it away for a single. Fizz squares up Asalanka and strikes him on the pad. A lot of discussion, but no review taken.
- June 08, 2024 07:04SL 94/3 in 13 overs
Third over for Shakib. Much quieter one from the Bangladesh veteran. Just five singles from it.
- June 08, 2024 07:01SL 89/3 in 12 overs
Peach! Taskin has the measure of Asalanka with a good length ball which nips away just enough. Beaten all ends up. Taskin keeps the pressure on against Asalanka too with some well directed back of length deliveries. Asalanka dabs one short and sets off for a single which is not there. Quick throw and it ricochets off for a four before Asalanka put in a full-length dive to get back into the crease.
- June 08, 2024 06:54SL 83/3 in 11 overs
Second over for Rishad. He starts with a slip against Asalanka. The left-handed batter leaves the second ball of the over, a rare sight at this stage of a T20 innings. Full from Rishad and DDS carts it straight back. Good fielding at long off to prevent a boundary. But Asalanka doesn’t miss out. Quicker from Rishad and it is launched over long on for a six.
- June 08, 2024 06:49SL 74/3 in 10 overs
A tidy over from Mahmudullah. Just four runs from it. Drinks break taken.
- June 08, 2024 06:44Fizz again!
Fizz back at it. Couple of singles to start with. Half tracker from the left-arm pacer. Nissanka has all the time in the world to thump it for a four to cow corner.
Fizz now produces his trademark cutter. Mishit from Nissanka and an easy catch for Shanto.
Pathum Nissanka c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Mustafizur Rahman 47 (28b 7x4 1x6)
- June 08, 2024 06:39SL 64/2 in 8 overs
Rishad Hossain gets his first over of the day. Nissanka cuts one very fine and gains a four from it. Well flighted by Rishad next up. Beats Nissanka’s outside edge.
- June 08, 2024 06:28WFizz gets into it!
Mustafizur strikes first ball. Slower ball straight up and Kamindu Mendis chips it straight to mid off. Talk about instant impact.
Kamindu Mendis c Tanzim Hasan Sakib b Mustafizur Rahman 4 (5b 1x4 0x6)
Dhananjaya de Silva is the new batter. Full and wide from the Fizz and DDS carves it behind point for a four.
SL 53/2 in 6 overs
- June 08, 2024 06:25SL 48/1 in 5 overs
Nissanka takes on Shakib now. Back-to-back boundaries. The first driven down the ground and the next pulled over mid wicket. And he isn’t done. Too leg-sideish from Shakib and swept away for a four. Shakib pushes it full and Nissanka pumps it over mid wicket for another four. 16 runs off the over.
- June 08, 2024 06:22SL 32/1 in 4 overs
Sakib surprises Nissanka with a shorter one. Clangs him on the helmet. Nissanka is unfazed as he whacks the next one -- a fuller ball -- for a six straight back.
Sakib goes back of a length and has Nissanka beaten for pace for the next two balls.
- June 08, 2024 06:15BTaskin strikes!
Short from Taskin to start with. Pulled off the front foot for a four by Kusal Mendis. Length ball outside off now. Mendis frees his arms. Wide of deep third and four more.
But Taskin has the last laugh. Keeps it just outside the off stump and Mendis chops it on.
Kusal Mendis b Taskin Ahmed 10 (8b 2x4 0x6)
Kamindu Mendis is in and he gets off the mark with smashing cut shot. FOUR!!
SL 25/1 in 3 overs
- June 08, 2024 06:11SL 13/0 in 2 overs
A slice of luck for Sri Lanka. Shakib into the attack and Nissanka tucks one to mid wicket and sets off for a quick single. A quick throw comes in and it runs away for a four. Quiet over otherwise.
- June 08, 2024 06:05Sri Lankan first innings begins!
On the pads from Sakib and Nissanka whips it away. Just about clears the fence. FOUR!!
Sakib keeps the line tidier for the rest of the over. Just a single from the rest of it.
SL 5/0 in 1 over
- June 08, 2024 05:38BAN Playing XI
Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
- June 08, 2024 05:37SL Playing XI
Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
- June 08, 2024 05:33Toss Update!
Bangladesh wins the toss and opts to bowl first against Sri Lanka.
“Looks like some seam and swing on offer. Pitch looks little dry,” says BAN captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.
“After last game we don’t have a score in mind. We will see at the end of PowerPlay and take it from there,” says Wanindu Hasaranga
- June 08, 2024 05:24PREVIEW
Sri Lanka-Bangladesh renew rivalry
In Dallas, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will renew their rivalry in a bid to improve their chances to reach the Super 8.
Group D or the ‘Group of Death’ features three full members -- South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh -- Netherlands, which is capable of pulling off upset wins and Nepal. Margin of victories could play a vital role towards the end of the group stage.
Sri Lanka will have to bounce back from its crushing defeat to South Africa in its opener. Its batters will be expected to show better shot selection and greater match awareness.
The bowlers did well while defending 77 against South Africa and the Islanders would fancy their chances against an out of form Bangladesh side.
Bangladesh has struggled in the shortest format this year. The Tigers have had series losses against Sri Lanka and USA. They were handed a comprehensive defeat by India in their warm up game as well.
- PTI
- June 08, 2024 05:18SL Predicted XI
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjeya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
- June 08, 2024 05:13Live Streaming info
When will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match start?
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.
What time will the toss take place for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The toss for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 5:30 AM IST.
How to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
- June 08, 2024 05:07BAN Predicted XI
Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
- June 08, 2024 04:46SQUADS
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed (vc), Litton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.
- June 08, 2024 04:41Greetings!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
