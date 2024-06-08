MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table Updated after SL vs BAN: South Africa on top; Bangladesh third after win over Sri Lanka

T20 World 2024: Here is the updated Group D points table after the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match in Dallas.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 09:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh’s Tawhid Hridoy hits a six during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match against Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh’s Tawhid Hridoy hits a six during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: LM Otero/AP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Tawhid Hridoy hits a six during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: LM Otero/AP

Bangladesh pipped Sri Lanka by two wickets in a low-scoring thriller in Dallas on Saturday to move to third in the Group D points table of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is at the bottom of the table, after having lost to group leader South Africa in its tournament opener.

Netherlands is second in the standings after its win over Nepal.

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1. South Africa 1 1 0 2 +1.048
2. Netherlands 1 1 0 2 +0.539
3. Bangladesh 1 1 0 2 +0.379
4. Nepal 1 0 1 0 -0.539
5. Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 -0.777

(Updated after SL vs BAN match on June 08)

