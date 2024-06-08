T20 World Cup Group D Points Table Updated after SL vs BAN: South Africa on top; Bangladesh third after win over Sri Lanka

Bangladesh pipped Sri Lanka by two wickets in a low-scoring thriller in Dallas on Saturday to move to third in the Group D points table of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is at the bottom of the table, after having lost to group leader South Africa in its tournament opener.

Netherlands is second in the standings after its win over Nepal.

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1. South Africa 1 1 0 2 +1.048 2. Netherlands 1 1 0 2 +0.539 3. Bangladesh 1 1 0 2 +0.379 4. Nepal 1 0 1 0 -0.539 5. Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 -0.777

(Updated after SL vs BAN match on June 08)