Euro 2024: ‘Reserve striker role is motivation for me’, says Germany’s Fullkrug

Four days before the Euro opener on June 14, Fullkrug said he was at ease with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann’s decision to name Kai Havertz as the starting striker.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 18:25 IST , HERZOGENAURACH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug during a warm-up match ahead of Euro 2024.
Germany's Niclas Fullkrug during a warm-up match ahead of Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug during a warm-up match ahead of Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Germany forward Niclas Fullkrug’s reserve role at Euro 2024 acts as motivation for him to keep fighting for more playing time during the tournament, the player said on Monday.

Four days before the Euro opener against Scotland on June 14 in Munich, Fullkrug said he was at ease with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann’s decision to name Kai Havertz as the starting striker for the host.

“It is important to be honest and return that honesty in such talks, so I gave my opinion,” he said of discussions he had with the coach.

“The coach has the power and takes the decisions and that’s the right way. Since we were young footballers we were taught about competition,” Fullkrug told a press conference.

“We have this competition thinking and you have to remember that constantly. It is all for a big and special thing. We are all ambitious to play as much as possible and carry responsibility.

“Kai has my full support and I wish him all the goals possible because that will take us forward in this unique chance we have,” said Fullkrug.

ALSO READ | La Liga: Valencia fans convicted for racist abuse against Vinicius Jr

The 31-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker is a late international bloomer, having been a surprise addition to the 2022 World Cup squad where he was one of only a few players to escape scathing criticism following a first-round elimination.

“We are going into the tournament with a good feeling and you have to identify with your role and still accept it and see it as motivation to work in order to go beyond just this role and get more playing time,” Fullkrug said.

The forward is the only out-and-out striker in the squad, with Havertz a more versatile attacker and not a natural centre forward.

“Basically it is good to have two different types of strikers. Kai is a completely different striker, defined by a different game. We are both very confident. I don’t think many teams will be happy to play against us.”

Host Germany, which also faces Hungary and Switzerland in Group A, snatched an 89th-minute 2-1 comeback win over Greece last week in its final warm-up, failing to impress.

“We were a bit lethargic (in the first half), which made me wonder a bit. That will certainly not happen in this opening match,” said Fullkrug.

“There will be times when they (Scotland) will be defending further back. Hopefully it will depend on our performance and not the opponents’. We have to have a certain arrogance. We have the quality in the squad and it is part of a team that wants to go far in the tournament.” 

Related Topics

Germany /

Euro 2024 /

Niclas Fullkrug /

Kai Havertz /

Julian Nagelsmann

