MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga: Valencia fans convicted for racist abuse against Vinicius Jr

Three Valencia fans have reportedly been jailed for eight months for abusing Real Madrid left winger Vinicius Jr during a La Liga game in May 2023.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 17:09 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior during the La Liga match against Valencia.
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior during the La Liga match against Valencia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior during the La Liga match against Valencia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Three Valencia football fans were sentenced to eight months in prison on Monday for hate crimes against Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr, the first conviction for racist insults in a football stadium in Spain, La Liga announced.

“This ruling is great news for the fight against racism in Spain as it repairs the damage suffered by Vinicius Jr and sends a clear message to those people who go to a football stadium to insult that LaLiga will identify them, report them and there will be criminal consequences for them,” La Liga president Javier Tebas said.

In Spain, prison sentences of less than two years for non-violent crimes rarely require a defendant without previous convictions to serve jail time so the three are likely to remain free unless they commit further offences.

The three supporters were also banned from entering football stadiums for two years.

The events happened at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium in May last year, when racist slurs were hurled at Vinicius, who is Black, during a league match.

They led to an outpouring of support for the Brazilian forward and galvanised a series of local and international campaigns, including the creation of a FIFA anti-racism committee made up of players.

“During the hearing, the defendants read a letter of apology to Vinicius Jr, LaLiga and Real Madrid,” LaLiga said in a statement on Monday.

The court confirmed to Reuters that the sentences had been handed down and said they would be officially announced later in the day.

The 23-year-old Vinicius helped Real Madrid to win the Champions League this past season. He was named the competition’s player of the season and is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or for the world’s best player in October.

Sixteen incidents of racist abuse against Vinicius have been reported to Spanish prosecutors by La Liga in the last two seasons.

In March, Vinicius broke down in tears at a press conference and said he was struggling to stay motivated and enjoy playing football due to the recurring abuse, urging Spanish authorities to take action.

In April, Spanish TV station Movistar Plus+ fired analyst German Burgos after Barcelona and Paris St Germain refused to give interviews to the network following a comment he made about Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal which was interpreted as racist.

In the same month, Atletico Madrid and Getafe were ordered to partially close their stands following racist and xenophobic abuse in a LaLiga game, while a third-division match between Rayo Majadahonda and Sestao River was suspended after Rayo’s Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Kane Sarr confronted a rival fan who he said was racially abusing him.

Related Topics

La Liga 2023-24 /

Vinicius Junior /

FIFA /

Valencia /

Real Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Valencia fans convicted for racist abuse against Vinicius Jr
    Reuters
  2. SA vs BAN Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Live streaming info; South Africa, Bangladesh look to continue unbeaten run
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 Group A: Can Germany take the home advantage?
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  4. Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale passes away
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Had tears in my eyes, says Ravi Shastri on Rishabh Pant’s accident
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga: Valencia fans convicted for racist abuse against Vinicius Jr
    Reuters
  2. Rodrygo attracts unwanted attention after saying he is open to leaving Real Madrid
    AP
  3. Kroos bids emotional farewell to Real Madrid fans
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2023-24: Atletico Madrid ends season with 2-0 win over Real Sociedad
    Reuters
  5. La Liga: Barcelona secures second place with win over Rayo, Villareal scripts thrilling 4-4 draw with Real Madrid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Valencia fans convicted for racist abuse against Vinicius Jr
    Reuters
  2. SA vs BAN Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Live streaming info; South Africa, Bangladesh look to continue unbeaten run
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 Group A: Can Germany take the home advantage?
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  4. Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale passes away
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Had tears in my eyes, says Ravi Shastri on Rishabh Pant’s accident
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment