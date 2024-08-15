MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand cricketers Finn Allen, Devon Conway turn down central contracts to play in T20 leagues

Allen and Conway join fast bowler Trent Boult and former captain Kane Williamson who already have made that choice, potentially limiting their future international careers.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 11:58 IST , Wellington - 1 MIN READ

New Zealand’s Devon Conway.
New Zealand’s Devon Conway. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
New Zealand’s Devon Conway. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Top-order batters Finn Allen and Devon Conway have become the latest Black Caps players to turn down New Zealand central cricket contracts to play in lucrative Twenty20 leagues overseas.

Allen and Conway join fast bowler Trent Boult and former captain Kane Williamson who already have made that choice, potentially limiting their future international careers.

New Zealand Cricket said Thursday that as a matter of policy it will choose contracted players ahead of non-contracted players whenever possible. Scheduling clashes between major T20 leagues and New Zealand’s international fixtures also are likely to limit players’ availability.

Some players have moved onto casual contracts with New Zealand Cricket but NZC said those contracts would only be offered sparingly.

“In the current environment it’s important to have flexibility in our system to navigate some of the challenges posed by franchise cricket and this is another example of how we’re working hard to retain our best players,” NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said.

South Africa-born Conway has played for New Zealand in all formats since he qualified residentially in 2020. He said the desire to play in the South Africa T20 league from January was a key part of his decision.

“Playing for the Black Caps is still the pinnacle for me and I’m hugely passionate about representing New Zealand and winning games of international cricket,” Conway said.

