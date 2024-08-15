MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, ‘It is the dream of India to host 2036 Olympics’

Along with India, several other nations such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey are positioning themselves as strong contenders to host the sporting spectacle.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 12:33 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering at the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day in New Delhi on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering at the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering at the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Asserting that India has the ability to stage large-scale global events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the country is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to host the Olympics in 2036.

Along with India, several other nations such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey are positioning themselves as strong contenders to host the sporting spectacle. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expected to decide the host only next year after holding its elections.

ALSO READ | India at Paris Olympics 2024 interactive map: State-wise distribution of Indian medallists from Olympic Games

“It is the dream of India to host the 2036 Olympics, we are making preparations for that,” Modi said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day.

The Prime Minister said India’s successful hosting of the G20 Summit last September in New Delhi and other cities showcased the existing infrastructure in the nation.

“India organising the G20 Summit on a large scale has proven that India has the capability to organise large-scale events,” he said.

India’s audacious plan has been backed by current IOC head Thomas Bach. The last time India hosted an international multi-sport extravaganza was the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

For the 2036 Olympics, Ahmedabad is being seen as a front-runner to be the host city.

PM lauds Paris Olympics performance

Modi also congratulated Indian athletes for their fine effort in the just-concluded Paris Olympics, where the country managed six medals, including a silver and five bronze medals through athletics, shooting, hockey and wrestling.

“Today, we also have with us the youth who made the Indian flag fly high in the Olympics. On behalf of 140 crore countrymen, I congratulate all our athletes and players” he said.

ALSO READ | From Arjun Babuta to Lakshya Sen, list of Indians who narrowly missed out on medals in Paris 2024 Olympics

Many top athletes were in attendance during his speech, including pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals in Paris, and members of the Indian hockey team, including star goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who retired at the end of the side’s bronze-winning performance.

The PM also extended his wishes to the Indian contingent that will take part in the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8 in Paris.

“In the next few days, a huge Indian contingent will leave for Paris to participate in the Paralympics. I extend best wishes to all our Paralympians,” he added.

In the Tokyo Paralympics, India had won 19 medals – five gold, eight silver and six bronze. This time, the nation will be represented by 84 para-athletes in the Games.

Related Topics

Narendra Modi /

International Olympic Committee /

Manu Bhaker /

PR Sreejesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, Mohammadreza Shadloui go under the hammer
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sreeja Akula satisfied with Paris Olympics singles campaign, rues team event quarterfinal defeat
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ashok Shinde: The architect of Puneri Paltan’s Pro Kabaddi revolution 
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. There weren’t many like Vinesh Phogat, and there won’t be many like her
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. From Sreejesh’s No. 16 to Maradona’s No. 10, instances of teams retiring jerseys to honour legends
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, ‘It is the dream of India to host 2036 Olympics’
    PTI
  2. Grand chess tour: Praggnanandhaa nearly out of race in rapid
    PTI
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 14: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Joshua Paris lose in doubles pre-quarters in Poland
    Team Sportstar
  4. Conor McGregor won’t return to UFC until at least 2025, says Dana White 
    Reuters
  5. Registrations open for Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 19
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, Mohammadreza Shadloui go under the hammer
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sreeja Akula satisfied with Paris Olympics singles campaign, rues team event quarterfinal defeat
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ashok Shinde: The architect of Puneri Paltan’s Pro Kabaddi revolution 
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. There weren’t many like Vinesh Phogat, and there won’t be many like her
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. From Sreejesh’s No. 16 to Maradona’s No. 10, instances of teams retiring jerseys to honour legends
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment