Indian sports wrap, August 15: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club grabs HI Junior Academy Championship

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on August 15. 

Published : Aug 15, 2024 17:10 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

HOCKEY

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club grabs HI Junior Academy Championship

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered a 8-3 win over Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre to clinch the men’s title in the Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2024 (Zone A & B) on Thursday.

For the Punjab side, Amandeep (11th, 36th minutes) and Gursewak Singh (17th, 26th) scored a brace while Sumit Rajbhar (6th), Inderjit Singh (38th), Arshdip Singh (43rd) and Arjandeep Singh (59th) scored a goal each to complete the tally.

Pratap Toppo (10th), Bilkan Oram (28th) and Harish Singh Leitanthem (50th) found the target for the Odisha outfit.

In the third place play-off, Namdhari XI defeated SGPC Hockey Academy 5-3.

For Namdhari, captain Navraj Singh (17th, 19th, 31st, 37th, 55th) scored all the five goals.

Harshadeep Singh (12th), Prabhjot Singh (38th) and Diljeet Singh (50th) sounded the board for SGPC.

-PTI

CUE SPORT

Dhruv Sitwala marches into quarterfinals of Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship

National champion and three-time Asian Championship winner Dhruv Sitwala defeated Ashok Shandilya 524-457 to move into the quarterfinals of the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship on Thursday.

Sitwala recorded breaks of 89 and 83 during his win in the contest played at the Khar Gymkhana.

In another match, S Srikrishna showed consistency and constructed three century efforts of 116,109, and 101 and went on to defeat Mehul Sutariya by a huge margin of 744-295 points.

In senior snooker third round match, Laxman Rawat (IOCL) made a break of 116 in the fourth frame during his 4-0 (68-59, 62-19, 70-15, and 116-1) win against Shashi Patel.

Sparsh Pherwani advanced to the third round recording a 4-1 (20-69, 55-10, 76-2, 76-29, 74-15). Pherwani had two good runs of 60 and 50 en route towards his win.

Former national champion Aditya Mehta halted Mayur Garg’s fine run by registering a 4-1 (94-4, 27-67, 68-5, 73-39, and 58-35) win.

Results: Senior billiards - Round 3: Dhruv Sitwala (ONGC) bt Ashok Shandilya (RLWYS) 524(89,83)-457; S. Srikrishna (BPCL) bt Mehul Sutariya (MUM) 744(116,109,101)-295; Round 2: Siddharth Parikh (RSPB) bt Vivek Narayan (MUM) 663(94,56)-233; Sumer Mago (MUM) bt Rafat Habib (RLWYS) 542-312; Alok Kumar (ONGC) bt Hitesh Kotwani 516-424; Dhvaj Haria w/o Shivam Arora; Vishal Madan (MUM) bt Vinay Swaminathan (MUM) 356-349; Raajev Sharma (MUM) W/o Ketan Chawla; Rayaan Razmi (MUM) bt Chandu Kasodaria (MUM) 754 (183,138)-293; Rupesh Shah (ONGC) bt Carl Serrao (MUM) 556(92)-236; Rishabh Thakkar (MUM) bt K. Venkatesh (RLWYS) 450-320.

Senior snooker - Round 3: Laxman Rawat (IOCL) bt Shashi Patel (GUJ) 4-0 (68-59, 62-19, 70(52)-15, 116(116)-1).

Round 2: Digvijay Kadian (HAR) bt Panduranga (RLWYS) 4-0 (74(64)-25, 72-28, 80(49)-44, 75-59); Anuj Uppal (DEL) bt Shahyan Razmi (MUM) 4-0 (58-17, 79(65)-20, 56(40)-47, 71(40)-29); Sparsh Pherwani (MUM) bt Shahbaaz Adil Khan (BPCL) 4-1 (20-69, 55-10, 76(60)-2, 76-29, 74(50)-15); Aditya Mehta (lOCL) bt Mayur Garg (GUJ) 4-1 (94(52)-4, 27-67, 68(44)-5, 73-39, 58-35).

-PTI

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu's Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay's induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

