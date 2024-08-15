Australian fast bowler Spencer Johnson will miss the Twenty20 series against England and Scotland next month after sustaining a side strain and has been replaced by all-rounder Sean Abbott, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday.

Left-armer Johnson, who has played five T20 internationals and a solitary one-day international, picked up the injury while playing for The Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition.

CA said in a statement that the 28-year-old Johnson would return home for further assessment and rehabilitation before a busy spell starting in November in which they will take on Pakistan in ODI and T20 matches before facing India in a five-match test series.

Abbott has played 21 ODIs and 15 T20Is times for Australia, scoring 1293 runs and taking 43 wickets across the two formats.

Australia’s tour of Britain starts on September 4 with three T20s against Scotland in Edinburgh before they head to England for three more games in the shortest format and five ODIs.

Mitchell Marsh will captain both white-ball squads, with pace bowler Pat Cummins sitting out the tour to rest.