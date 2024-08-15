MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sean Abbott replaces injured Spencer Johnson in Australia squad for England tour

Australia’s tour of Britain starts on September 4 with three T20s against Scotland in Edinburgh before they head to England for three more games in the shortest format and five ODIs.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 17:09 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Abbott has played 21 ODIs and 15 T20Is times for Australia, scoring 1293 runs and taking 43 wickets across the two formats.
Abbott has played 21 ODIs and 15 T20Is times for Australia, scoring 1293 runs and taking 43 wickets across the two formats. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu
infoIcon

Abbott has played 21 ODIs and 15 T20Is times for Australia, scoring 1293 runs and taking 43 wickets across the two formats. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

Australian fast bowler Spencer Johnson will miss the Twenty20 series against England and Scotland next month after sustaining a side strain and has been replaced by all-rounder Sean Abbott, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday.

Left-armer Johnson, who has played five T20 internationals and a solitary one-day international, picked up the injury while playing for The Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition.

CA said in a statement that the 28-year-old Johnson would return home for further assessment and rehabilitation before a busy spell starting in November in which they will take on Pakistan in ODI and T20 matches before facing India in a five-match test series.

ALSO READ: Ricky Ponting tips Australia to beat India 3-1 in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Abbott has played 21 ODIs and 15 T20Is times for Australia, scoring 1293 runs and taking 43 wickets across the two formats.

Australia’s tour of Britain starts on September 4 with three T20s against Scotland in Edinburgh before they head to England for three more games in the shortest format and five ODIs.

Mitchell Marsh will captain both white-ball squads, with pace bowler Pat Cummins sitting out the tour to rest.

Related Topics

Sean Abbott /

Spencer Johnson /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, Mohammadreza Shadloui go under the hammer
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 15: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club grabs HI Junior Academy Championship
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sean Abbott replaces injured Spencer Johnson in Australia squad for England tour
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC makes valuable addition to backline by signing left-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sreeja Akula satisfied with Paris Olympics singles campaign, rues team event quarterfinal defeat
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Sean Abbott replaces injured Spencer Johnson in Australia squad for England tour
    Reuters
  2. New Zealand cricketers Finn Allen, Devon Conway turn down central contracts to play in T20 leagues
    AP
  3. Teenage prodigy Kwena Maphaka named in South Africa’s T20 squad for West Indies series
    Reuters
  4. Yuzvendra Chahal to play for Northamptonshire in One-Day Cup, County matches
    PTI
  5. Sri Lanka appoints Ian Bell as batting coach for England tour
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, Mohammadreza Shadloui go under the hammer
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 15: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club grabs HI Junior Academy Championship
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sean Abbott replaces injured Spencer Johnson in Australia squad for England tour
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC makes valuable addition to backline by signing left-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sreeja Akula satisfied with Paris Olympics singles campaign, rues team event quarterfinal defeat
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment