La Liga: Barcelona signs Spain midfielder Olmo from Leipzig on six-year deal

Barca said the 26-year-old Olmo had signed until June 2030, returning to the club where he spent seven years in the youth academy before joining Dinamo Zagreb aged 16.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 19:56 IST , HONG KONG - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Dani Olmo of Spain celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024, in Munich, Germany.
Dani Olmo of Spain celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024, in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Dani Olmo of Spain celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024, in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain attacking midfielder Dani Olmo has joined La Liga giants Barcelona from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on a six-year deal, the Spanish club said on Friday.

Barca, which kicks off its domestic season next week at Valencia, said the 26-year-old Olmo had signed until June 2030, returning to the club where he spent seven years in the youth academy before joining Dinamo Zagreb aged 16.

Despite not disclosing the transfer fee, which media reports have put at around 55 million euros ($60 million), Barca confirmed that his buy-out clause was set at 500 million euros.

The versatile Olmo was a vital part of his country’s Euro 2024 triumph, finishing as one the tournament’s top scorers with three goals and one of six Spain players in UEFA’s team of the tournament.

Earlier on Friday, Olmo announced he was leaving the club after more than four years. He has played 148 times for the team in all competitions, scoring 29 goals and winning two German Cups.

“Two Cups and the Super Cup are just some of the many unforgettable moments that’ll always stay with me. Thank you, RB Leipzig, you’ll forever be in my heart,” Olmo said on social media.

