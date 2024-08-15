MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2024: De Minaur says he is fit to play after missing Olympics with injury

De Minaur pulled out of his Wimbledon quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic last month after sustaining a cartilage tear in his hip in the fourth round.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 12:43 IST , Bengaluru - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Alex de Minaur of Australia.
Alex de Minaur of Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Alex de Minaur of Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Alex de Minaur said he will play in this month’s US Open, weeks after withdrawing from the Paris Olympics due to a hip injury.

De Minaur pulled out of his Wimbledon quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic last month after sustaining a cartilage tear in his hip in the fourth round.

“Been working hard trying to recover from my injury,” De Minaur, 25, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

“It’s been very tough missing tournaments and excited to say I’ll be playing US Open. Thanks to all the support I’ve gotten, it’s definitely helped me through these tough times,” he added.

The US Open is set to kick off its 144th edition in New York on August 26.

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open 2024 /

Alex De Minaur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: De Minaur says he is fit to play after missing Olympics with injury
    Reuters
  2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, ‘It is the dream of India to host 2036 Olympics’
    PTI
  3. Premier League chief Richard Masters says football heading for ’point of saturation’ as more games added to calendar
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Diary: From Paris with love and receiving a pin from an Olympic medallist
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Y. B. Sarangi
  5. New Zealand cricketers Finn Allen, Devon Conway turn down central contracts to play in T20 leagues
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2024: De Minaur says he is fit to play after missing Olympics with injury
    Reuters
  2. Cincinnati Masters: Sinner, Swiatek survive challenges from qualifiers; Medvedev eliminated
    AFP
  3. US Open 2024: Osaka, Andreescu and Wawrinka receive main draw wildcards
    Reuters
  4. Zeeshan Ali resigns as India’s Davis Cup coach
    PTI
  5. ‘I don’t feel like I’m in my body,’ says Naomi Osaka after Cincinnati setback
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: De Minaur says he is fit to play after missing Olympics with injury
    Reuters
  2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, ‘It is the dream of India to host 2036 Olympics’
    PTI
  3. Premier League chief Richard Masters says football heading for ’point of saturation’ as more games added to calendar
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Diary: From Paris with love and receiving a pin from an Olympic medallist
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Y. B. Sarangi
  5. New Zealand cricketers Finn Allen, Devon Conway turn down central contracts to play in T20 leagues
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment