MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2024: Osaka, Andreescu and Wawrinka receive main draw wildcards

For Wawrinka, who won the most recent of his three Grand Slam titles at the 2016 U.S. Open, the wildcard allows him to make his 72nd main draw appearance in one of the game’s four blue-riband events.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 08:26 IST , Toronto - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
2018 and 2020 U.S. Open women’s singles winner Naomi Osaka.
2018 and 2020 U.S. Open women’s singles winner Naomi Osaka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

2018 and 2020 U.S. Open women’s singles winner Naomi Osaka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former champions Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu and Stan Wawrinka have received singles main draw wildcards into the U.S. Open, the United States Tennis Association said on Wednesday.

Japan’s Osaka, who counts the 2018 and 2020 U.S. Opens among her four Grand Slam titles, returned to competition in January after the birth of her daughter and has advanced to the third round or better at four WTA 1000 events this season.

Canada’s Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, returned to action this year after missing nine months due to a back injury and reached the French Open third round in her first event back.

ALSO READ | Zeeshan Ali resigns as India’s Davis Cup coach

For Swiss Wawrinka, who won the most recent of his three Grand Slam titles at the 2016 U.S. Open, the wildcard allows him to make his 72nd main draw appearance in one of the game’s four blue-riband events, which puts him fifth on the all-time list.

Austrian Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champion who announced this year that he will retire following the 2024 season due to a wrist injury, was also given a wildcard.

The U.S. Open will held from August 26-September 8 in New York. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Naomi Osaka /

Bianca Andreescu /

Stan Wawrinka /

US Open 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Osaka, Andreescu and Wawrinka receive main draw wildcards
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes signs new contract till 2027
    AP
  3. Kylian Mbappe scores on debut as Real Madrid beats Atalanta 2-0 to win UEFA Super Cup
    Reuters
  4. There weren’t many like Vinesh Phogat, and there won’t be many like her
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. No silver for Vinesh Phogat at Paris 2024 Olympics, CAS dismisses appeal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2024: Osaka, Andreescu and Wawrinka receive main draw wildcards
    Reuters
  2. Zeeshan Ali resigns as India’s Davis Cup coach
    PTI
  3. ‘I don’t feel like I’m in my body,’ says Naomi Osaka after Cincinnati setback
    Reuters
  4. NCAA rules prohibit under-18 champion Matthew Forbes from collecting $100,000 prize money at US Open
    AP
  5. Cincinnati Open: Paris Olympics women’s silver medallist Vekic knocked out by Krueger, Fritz also upset
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Osaka, Andreescu and Wawrinka receive main draw wildcards
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes signs new contract till 2027
    AP
  3. Kylian Mbappe scores on debut as Real Madrid beats Atalanta 2-0 to win UEFA Super Cup
    Reuters
  4. There weren’t many like Vinesh Phogat, and there won’t be many like her
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. No silver for Vinesh Phogat at Paris 2024 Olympics, CAS dismisses appeal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment