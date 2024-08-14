MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Zeeshan Ali resigns as India’s Davis Cup coach

Zeeshan, 54, had replaced Nandan Bal as coach of the team in 2013 ahead of the tie against South Korea in New Delhi.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 16:15 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Nagal with coach Zeeshan Ali (right) during practice.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Nagal with coach Zeeshan Ali (right) during practice. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Nagal with coach Zeeshan Ali (right) during practice. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Zeeshan Ali on Wednesday announced that he has resigned from his position as coach of the Indian Davis Cup team, a month before the national team’s next assignment against Sweden in Stockholm.

“I have resigned as the coach of the Davis Cup team,” Zeeshan Ali told PTI.

Zeeshan, 54, had replaced Nandan Bal as coach of the team in 2013 ahead of the tie against South Korea in New Delhi.

“I’ve been coach of the Davis Cup team for 11 years now. To top it all, I was also the captain of the Davis Cup, the historic tie that we played against Pakistan in Pakistan earlier on this year. I don’t think there is any such person from any country who has had the privilege and honor of doing all these three things,” he said.

“There have been players who were captains, but I don’t think there has been a situation where the player was a coach and then the coach was also the captain of the team.

“So having done all these three things, I felt that I have already achieved whatever there was to achieve as far as Davis Cup was concerned. And frankly speaking, I have been thinking about this for quite some time now.”

India will take on Sweden on hard indoor court in Stockholm from September 14-15.

Related Topics

Zeeshan Ali /

Davis Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Morne Morkel appointed India’s bowling coach: Stats, coaching experience and future assignments
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Tokyo bronze holds more significance, we should have got gold in Paris, says Sreejesh
    PTI
  3. Convicted rapist considers quitting beach volleyball after Olympics criticism
    Reuters
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024 squads announced: Full list of players, teams for domestic season opener; Gill, Shreyas named captains
    Team Sportstar
  5. Teenage prodigy Kwena Maphaka named in South Africa’s T20 squad for West Indies series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Zeeshan Ali resigns as India’s Davis Cup coach
    PTI
  2. ‘I don’t feel like I’m in my body,’ says Naomi Osaka after Cincinnati setback
    Reuters
  3. NCAA rules prohibit under-18 champion Matthew Forbes from collecting $100,000 prize money at US Open
    AP
  4. Cincinnati Open: Paris Olympics women’s silver medallist Vekic knocked out by Krueger, Fritz also upset
    AP
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Swiatek to treat WTA 1000 event as ‘practice tournament’ before US Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Morne Morkel appointed India’s bowling coach: Stats, coaching experience and future assignments
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Tokyo bronze holds more significance, we should have got gold in Paris, says Sreejesh
    PTI
  3. Convicted rapist considers quitting beach volleyball after Olympics criticism
    Reuters
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024 squads announced: Full list of players, teams for domestic season opener; Gill, Shreyas named captains
    Team Sportstar
  5. Teenage prodigy Kwena Maphaka named in South Africa’s T20 squad for West Indies series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment