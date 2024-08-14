PKL Auction 2024: How much money does each franchise have left in their purse?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction is set to take place between August 15 and 16 ahead of the 11th season of the tournament.

With a host of players having released, retained, or set to go under the hammer, all the 12 franchises will hope to build a strong side to fight for the coveted title.

However, their decisions at the auction table would eventually be influenced by their purse and the amount of money remaining in it. This can force a team to cut corners, play smartly, or even compromise in certain positions, but that’s what makes the auction all the more special.