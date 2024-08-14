MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL Auction 2024: How much money does each franchise have left in their purse?

Here’s a look at the remaining money in the purse of all the 12 franchises ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 15:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Captains of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 teams.
FILE PHOTO: Captains of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 teams. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Captains of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 teams. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction is set to take place between August 15 and 16 ahead of the 11th season of the tournament.

With a host of players having released, retained, or set to go under the hammer, all the 12 franchises will hope to build a strong side to fight for the coveted title.

However, their decisions at the auction table would eventually be influenced by their purse and the amount of money remaining in it. This can force a team to cut corners, play smartly, or even compromise in certain positions, but that’s what makes the auction all the more special.

Here’s a look at the money remaining in the purse of all 12 PKL franchises
Bengal Warriors: 3.62 crores
Bengaluru Bulls: 3.02 crores
Dabang Delhi: 2.66 crores
Gujarat Titans: 4.08 crores
Haryana Steelers: 2.32 crores
Jaipur Pink Panthers: 2.29 crores
Patna Pirates: 3.59 crores
Puneri Paltan: 2.12 crores
Tamil Thalaivas: 2.57 crores
Telugu Titans: 3.82 crores
U Mumba: 2.88 crores
UP Yoddhas: 3.16 crores

Related stories

Related Topics

PKL 11 /

Pro Kabaddi league

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2024: How much money does each franchise have left in their purse?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics: France launches probe over alleged cyberbullying of boxer Imane Khelif
    AFP
  3. AIFF to organise two charity matches for Wayand and Himachal Pradesh landslides
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: All you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League auction, rules, format, schedule, timings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tejal, Raghvi half-tons go in vain as Australia A Women wins first ODI by four wickets against India A Women
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL Auction 2024: How much money does each franchise have left in their purse?
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2024: All you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League auction, rules, format, schedule, timings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2024: What is the Final Bid Match (FBM) option in Pro Kabaddi League?
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat to Pardeep Narwal - Top five most expensive players of all time
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Haryana Steelers players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2024: How much money does each franchise have left in their purse?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics: France launches probe over alleged cyberbullying of boxer Imane Khelif
    AFP
  3. AIFF to organise two charity matches for Wayand and Himachal Pradesh landslides
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: All you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League auction, rules, format, schedule, timings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tejal, Raghvi half-tons go in vain as Australia A Women wins first ODI by four wickets against India A Women
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment