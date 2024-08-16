PKL Auction 2024: Jai Bhagwan joins Bengaluru Bulls for Rs. 63 lakh

Jai Bhagwan was bought by the Bengaluru Bulls for Rs. 63 lakh on Friday during the second day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction in Mumbai.
The raider has so far played in just two seasons of the PKL. In 2022, he joined U Mumba. That season, he scored 82 points in 19 matches.
Last season, U Mumba finished 10th and Bhagwan scored 50 points in 13 matches.
In 2023, Jai Bhagwan was also part of the Indian men’s team that clinched its first Junior World Kabaddi Championship title after defeating Iran in the final.
