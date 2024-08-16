Ajith V Kumar was roped in by Puneri Paltan for Rs. 66 lakh on Friday during the second day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction in Mumbai.
The Paltan continued to add Indian raiders to its ranks after Kumar became the franchise’s sixth in that category ahead of the new season.
The Tamil Nadu lad debuted in the PKL with the Tamil Thalaivas in 2019. He moved to U Mumba in the following campaign before joining the Jaipur Pink Panthers in 2022.
Last season, Kumar scored 82 points in 19 matches, having a raid strike rate of 42 per cent.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL Auction 2024: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse?
- PKL 2024 Auction Live Updates, Day 2: Rahul Chaudhari goes unsold, Ajith V Kumar joins Puneri Paltan for 66 lakhs
- PKL Auction 2024: Ajith Kumar goes to Puneri Paltan for Rs. 66 lakh
- PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 2
- Britain’s Georgi fractures neck in Tour de France Femmes crash
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE