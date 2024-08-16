PKL Auction 2024: Ajith Kumar goes to Puneri Paltan for Rs. 66 lakh

Ajith V Kumar was roped in by Puneri Paltan for Rs. 66 lakh on Friday during the second day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction in Mumbai.

The Paltan continued to add Indian raiders to its ranks after Kumar became the franchise’s sixth in that category ahead of the new season.

The Tamil Nadu lad debuted in the PKL with the Tamil Thalaivas in 2019. He moved to U Mumba in the following campaign before joining the Jaipur Pink Panthers in 2022.

Last season, Kumar scored 82 points in 19 matches, having a raid strike rate of 42 per cent.