PKL Auction 2024: Who is Bhavani Rajput, the raider bought by UP Yoddhas for Rs. 45 lakh?

Having debuted in the PKL’s season five, the raider started his journey with the Tamil Thalaivas, in which he featured in just four matches that season and scored a total of three points.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 16:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The last two seasons, Bhavani Rajput (second from right) plied his trade with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, scooping up a combined 101 points from both campaigns.
FILE PHOTO: The last two seasons, Bhavani Rajput (second from right) plied his trade with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, scooping up a combined 101 points from both campaigns. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The last two seasons, Bhavani Rajput (second from right) plied his trade with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, scooping up a combined 101 points from both campaigns. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bhavani Rajput was bought by UP Yoddhas for Rs. 45 lakh on Friday during the second day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction in Mumbai.

Having debuted in the PKL’s season five, the raider started his journey with the Tamil Thalaivas. He featured in just four matches that season and scored a total of three points.

In the second season with the Chennai-based side, which was four years later, the Madhya Pradesh lad scored 50 points in 21 matches, with a raid strike rate of 50 per cent.

The last two seasons, Rajput plied his trade with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, scooping up a combined 101 points from both campaigns.

