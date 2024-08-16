MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2024: Mohammad Nabibakhsh returns to Gujarat Giants for 13.60 lakh on FBM

Mohammad Nabibakhsh was bought back by Gujarat Giants for 13.60 lakhs during the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 Season 11 Auction being held in Mumbai.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 10:39 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Mohammad Nabibakhsh in action for Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League.
File Photo: Mohammad Nabibakhsh in action for Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: Mohammad Nabibakhsh in action for Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mohammad Nabibakhsh was bought back by Gujarat Giants for 13.60 lakhs during the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 Season 11 Auction being held in Mumbai.

The Iranian Raider was released by Puneri Paltan ahead of the 2023 Auction after being reduced to a strategic sub, with the season 9 runner-up using him sparingly through the season or in games where the side needed thinking allrounders. He was bought by Gujarat Giants in PKL 10 auction for 22 lakhs. The Ahmedabad-based franchise used their FBM card to keep the player.

Nabibakhsh began his PKL journey with the Bengal Warriors in 2019 winning the title with the team, captaining them in the semifinal and final after the injury to Maninder Singh.

The 33-year-old accumulated 28 points for Gujarat in 21 matches last season.

Nabibakhsh is also an Iranian international and was part of the squad that won gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

