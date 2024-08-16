MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2024: Jang Kun Lee goes to Patna Pirates for Rs. 17.50 lakh, returns to India after four years

The South Korean raider debuted in the league with the Bengal Warriorz in the inaugural season, and went on to complete six seasons with the franchise.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 11:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jang Kun Lee
FILE PHOTO: Jang Kun Lee | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jang Kun Lee | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Jang Kun Lee was bought by the Patna Pirates on Friday for a price of Rs. 17.50 lakh during the second day of the Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2024 in Mumbai. This marked the raider’s return to India after four years.

Lee had last played in PKL in season seven, incidentally with Patna Pirates. That season, the Pirates finished eighth on the points table.

The South Korean raider debuted in the league with the Bengal Warriorz in the inaugural season, and went on to complete six seasons with the franchise.

He was the most expensive pick of the fifth season when Bengal Warriors decided to retain him for a price of Rs. 80.30 lakh. His best season with the Bengal side was the sixth season, when the side reached the playoffs but bowed out in the Eliminator.

He had since dropped off the radar back home as well, with a change in administration driving the old guard to new sports.

