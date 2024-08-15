PKL Auction 2024: Ajinkya Pawar goes to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs. 1.1075 crore

Ajinkya Ashok Pawar joined the Bengaluru Bulls after it won a bidding war against U Mumba at the Rs. 1.1075 crore on Thursday during the first day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction in Mumbai.

It was between the Bulls and the Jaipur Pink Panthers - a side with which the raider spent two seasons - initially trying to secure Pawar amongst their ranks. However, U Mumba entered the race and stayed till the end before bowing out.

UP Yoddhas also raised its paddle for a bit, but left the race soon.

Last season, Pawar was with the Tamil Thalaivas, his third consecutive season with the side. In season 9, Pawar and the Thalaivas went till the semifinals stage before losing to Puneri Paltan.