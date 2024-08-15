MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL Auction 2024: UP Yoddhas buys Bharat for Rs. 1.30 crore

The Yoddhas weren’t faced with much resistance as it crossed the one crore mark for the player, and kept upping the price to make sure no one rivalled the franchise.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 21:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bharat
FILE PHOTO: Bharat | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bharat | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

UP Yoddhas bought allrounder Bharat for Rs. 1.30 crore on Thursday during the first day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction in Mumbai.

The Yoddhas weren’t faced with much resistance as it crossed the one crore mark for the player, and kept upping the price to make sure no one rivalled the franchise.

Bharat had been the main raider for the Bengaluru Bulls for the past two seasons, but the Bulls decided to not use their FBM (Final Bid Match) to re-acquire the player.

The player was the first player from ‘Category B’ to get sold in this year’s auction.

Related stories

Related Topics

PKL 2024 /

PKL 11 /

ProKabaddi League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Sachin goes to Tamil Thalaivas for 2.15 Cr, Pawan Sehrawat back to Telugu Titans on FBM; Pardeep Narwal to go under the hammer next
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2024: UP Yoddhas buys Bharat for Rs. 1.30 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: South Africa 64/4 at Lunch, West Indies bowlers on top
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2024: How much money does each franchise have left in their purse?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL Auction 2024: UP Yoddhas buys Bharat for Rs. 1.30 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2024: Maninder Singh returns to Bengal Warriorz for Rs. 1.15 crore
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2024: Guman Singh goes to Gujarat Giants for Rs. 1.97 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: Sachin Tanwar beats Shadloui, Pawan; Top five buys from day 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Sachin goes for Rs. 2.15 crore to Tamil Thalaivas, becomes second-most expensive Indian player in history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Sachin goes to Tamil Thalaivas for 2.15 Cr, Pawan Sehrawat back to Telugu Titans on FBM; Pardeep Narwal to go under the hammer next
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2024: UP Yoddhas buys Bharat for Rs. 1.30 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: South Africa 64/4 at Lunch, West Indies bowlers on top
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2024: How much money does each franchise have left in their purse?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment