UP Yoddhas bought allrounder Bharat for Rs. 1.30 crore on Thursday during the first day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction in Mumbai.
The Yoddhas weren’t faced with much resistance as it crossed the one crore mark for the player, and kept upping the price to make sure no one rivalled the franchise.
Bharat had been the main raider for the Bengaluru Bulls for the past two seasons, but the Bulls decided to not use their FBM (Final Bid Match) to re-acquire the player.
The player was the first player from ‘Category B’ to get sold in this year’s auction.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Sachin goes to Tamil Thalaivas for 2.15 Cr, Pawan Sehrawat back to Telugu Titans on FBM; Pardeep Narwal to go under the hammer next
- PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players
- PKL Auction 2024: UP Yoddhas buys Bharat for Rs. 1.30 crore
- WI vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: South Africa 64/4 at Lunch, West Indies bowlers on top
- PKL Auction 2024: How much money does each franchise have left in their purse?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE