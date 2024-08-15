PKL Auction 2024: UP Yoddhas buys Bharat for Rs. 1.30 crore

UP Yoddhas bought allrounder Bharat for Rs. 1.30 crore on Thursday during the first day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction in Mumbai.

The Yoddhas weren’t faced with much resistance as it crossed the one crore mark for the player, and kept upping the price to make sure no one rivalled the franchise.

Bharat had been the main raider for the Bengaluru Bulls for the past two seasons, but the Bulls decided to not use their FBM (Final Bid Match) to re-acquire the player.

The player was the first player from ‘Category B’ to get sold in this year’s auction.