PKL Auction 2024: Amirhossein Bastami returns to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs. 15.10 lakh

Tamil Thalaivas used its FBM (Final Bid Match) card to buy back Iranian defender Amirhossein Bastami for Rs. 15.10 lakh on Friday during the second day of the Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2024 in Mumbai.
The player had made his debut in the PKL in season nine when Haryana Steelers had picked him up for Rs. 65.10 lakh.
Last year, the Thalaivas finished ninth in the points table and failed to qualify for the playoffs.
