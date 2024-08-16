MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2024: Amirhossein Bastami returns to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs. 15.10 lakh

The player had made his debut in the PKL in season nine when Haryana Steelers had picked him up for Rs. 65.10 lakh.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 11:04 IST , Chennnai

Team Sportstar
Iranian defender Amirhossein Bastami
Iranian defender Amirhossein Bastami | Photo Credit: Amir Hossein Bastami/Instagram
infoIcon

Iranian defender Amirhossein Bastami | Photo Credit: Amir Hossein Bastami/Instagram

