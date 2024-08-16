MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2024: Gurdeep goes to Patna Pirates for Rs. 59 lakh

Having made his debut in season seven with the UP Yoddhas, the allrounder stayed with the franchise till last year.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 13:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Gurdeep
FILE PHOTO: Gurdeep | Photo Credit: UP YODDHAS/INSTAGRAM
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gurdeep | Photo Credit: UP YODDHAS/INSTAGRAM

Gurdeep was bought by the Patna Pirates for Rs. 59 lakh on Friday during the second day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction in Mumbai.

Having made his debut in season seven with the UP Yoddhas, the allrounder stayed with the franchise till last year. In the eighth season of PKL, the Yoddhas finished fourth - their second-best finish ever in the history of the league.

Last season, however, the Yoddhas finished 11th, just above the Telugu Titans. In PKL 10, Gurdeep played 16 matches and earned 30 points, with a tackle strike rate of 51 per cent.

