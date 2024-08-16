MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2024: Season 9 winner Rahul Chaudhari remains unsold

The raider from Uttar Pradesh won the PKL title in season nine with the Jaipur Pink Panthers after the franchise beat Puneri Paltan in the final.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 16:35 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ahead of the sixth season of the tournament, Rahul Chaudhari was bought back by the Titans for a whopping Rs. 1.29 crore.
FILE PHOTO: Ahead of the sixth season of the tournament, Rahul Chaudhari was bought back by the Titans for a whopping Rs. 1.29 crore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Rahul Chaudhari was left without a club after failing to attract bids during the second day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction in Mumbai.

He debuted in the tournament during the inaugural season with the Telugu Titans with which he spent six consecutive seasons.

PKL’s season four was one of Chaudhari’s best campaigns as a raider. He scored 146 raid points, the highest-ever by any player in that campaign, and helped the Titans reached the semifinals. While they lost out on a spot in the final, Chaudhari scored 14 points in the match.

Ahead of the sixth season of the tournament, the raider was bought back by the Titans for a whopping Rs. 1.29 crore. In the following season, he went to the Tamil Thalaivas for a price of Rs. 94 lakh.

