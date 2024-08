PKL Auction 2024: List of foreigners who will feature in Season 11

As many as 20 foreigners were picked by the 12 franchises during the player auction in Mumbai on August 15 and 16, ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.

Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Iran), bought by Haryana Steelers for Rs 2.07 crore, turned out to be the most expensive overseas buy followed by his senior compatriot Fazel Atrachali in second place. Bengal Warriorz roped in Atrachali for 50 lakh.

READ | PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players

In fact, 75 per cent of the foreigners picked during the auction are Iranian players.

Republic of Korea’s Jang Kun Lee returned to PKL after four years as Patna Pirates picked him for Rs 17.50 lakh.

Two players from Thailand and one each from Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei will also feature in the upcoming season.

Here’s the complete list of overseas players who will feature in Season 11 of Pro Kabaddi League: