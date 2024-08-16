MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ishfaq Ahmed’s India U-17 team to play friendlies against Indonesia ahead of SAFF C’ships, Asian Cup Qualifiers

India U-17 coach Ishfaq Ahmed has announced a 24-man squad for the tour to Indonesia.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 19:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File image of the Indian U-17 team.
File image of the Indian U-17 team. | Photo Credit: AIFF MEDIA
infoIcon

File image of the Indian U-17 team. | Photo Credit: AIFF MEDIA

The Indian football team will play two friendly matches against Indonesia later this month in their preparation for the SAFF U-17 Championships and the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Thailand, the AIFF announced on Friday.

The matches will be played at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali on August 25 and 27.

Ishfaq Ahmed, the head coach of the India U-17 men’s team, has announced a 24-member squad for the tour of Indonesia.

The ninth edition of the SAFF Championship will take place in Bhutan between September 18 and 28, while the Asian Cup qualifiers will be held in Thailand between October 19 and 27.

India is grouped alongside host Thailand, Brunei DS and Turkmenistan. Ten group winners and five best second-placed teams will advance to the finals in Saudi Arabia next year.

India squad
Goalkeepers: Rohit, Aarush Hari, Suraj Singh Aheibam
Defenders: Lekhachandra Phairembam, Mohammed Kaif, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Usham Thoungamba, Chingtham Renin Singh, Abdul Salha, Karish Soram, Jodric Abranches
Midfielders: Banlamkupar Rynjah, Mohammad Sami, Vishal Yadav, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Mohammad Arbash, Brahmacharimayum Sumit Sharma, Ngamgouhou Mate, Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Levis Zangminlun
Forwards: Prem Hansdak, Ahongshangbam Samson, Lairenjam Bharat, Hemneichung Lunkim

Related stories

Related Topics

India U-17

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ishfaq Ahmed’s India U-17 team to play friendlies against Indonesia ahead of SAFF C’ships, Asian Cup Qualifiers
    PTI
  2. PKL Auction 2024: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse?
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Complete squad list of all 12 franchises
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2024 Auction Live Updates, Day 2: Rahul Chaudhari goes unsold, Bengal Warriorz buys newcomer Arjun Rathi for 41 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Ishfaq Ahmed’s India U-17 team to play friendlies against Indonesia ahead of SAFF C’ships, Asian Cup Qualifiers
    PTI
  2. AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan SG faces Al-Wakrah, Tractor, Ravshan in Group Stage
    PTI
  3. ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC makes valuable addition to backline by signing left-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kipgen, the star of Next Gen Cup 2024, headlines India squad for U-20 SAFF Championship 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: Indian Army stuns Jamshedpur FC 3-2, secures quarterfinal spot 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ishfaq Ahmed’s India U-17 team to play friendlies against Indonesia ahead of SAFF C’ships, Asian Cup Qualifiers
    PTI
  2. PKL Auction 2024: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse?
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Complete squad list of all 12 franchises
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2024 Auction Live Updates, Day 2: Rahul Chaudhari goes unsold, Bengal Warriorz buys newcomer Arjun Rathi for 41 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment