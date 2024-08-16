Ishfaq Ahmed’s India U-17 team to play friendlies against Indonesia ahead of SAFF C’ships, Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Indian football team will play two friendly matches against Indonesia later this month in their preparation for the SAFF U-17 Championships and the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Thailand, the AIFF announced on Friday.
The matches will be played at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali on August 25 and 27.
Ishfaq Ahmed, the head coach of the India U-17 men’s team, has announced a 24-member squad for the tour of Indonesia.
The ninth edition of the SAFF Championship will take place in Bhutan between September 18 and 28, while the Asian Cup qualifiers will be held in Thailand between October 19 and 27.
India is grouped alongside host Thailand, Brunei DS and Turkmenistan. Ten group winners and five best second-placed teams will advance to the finals in Saudi Arabia next year.
India squad
