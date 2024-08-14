Kipgen, the star of Next Gen Cup 2024, headlines India squad for U-20 SAFF Championship 2024

Manglenthang Kipgen, the star of Punjab FC’s under-21 side, which finished third in the Premier League Next Generation Cup 2024, earlier this month was one of the key names as India announced its squad for the SAFF U-20 Championship 2024 on Wednesday.

Kipgen scored three goals in four matches for the academy team of the Indian Super League side as it finished above three Premier League sides -- Aston Villa, Everton and Crystal Palace -- in the tournament.

The SAFF Championship will be the first major tournament under new head coach Ranjan Chhaudhuri, who took charge of the team after of the Blue Colts, earlier this year.

India is placed in Group B along with Maldives and Bhutan while the three teams in Group A are Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with the tournament scheduled between August 16 and 28.