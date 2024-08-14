MagazineBuy Print

Kipgen, the star of Next Gen Cup 2024, headlines India squad for U-20 SAFF Championship 2024

India is placed in Group B along with Maldives and Bhutan. Three teams in Group A are Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 22:59 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian under-20 team practising before the U-20 SAFF Championship, set to be played in Kathmandu from August 16.
The Indian under-20 team practising before the U-20 SAFF Championship, set to be played in Kathmandu from August 16. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

The Indian under-20 team practising before the U-20 SAFF Championship, set to be played in Kathmandu from August 16. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Manglenthang Kipgen, the star of Punjab FC’s under-21 side, which finished third in the Premier League Next Generation Cup 2024, earlier this month was one of the key names as India announced its squad for the SAFF U-20 Championship 2024 on Wednesday.

Kipgen scored three goals in four matches for the academy team of the Indian Super League side as it finished above three Premier League sides -- Aston Villa, Everton and Crystal Palace -- in the tournament.

The SAFF Championship will be the first major tournament under new head coach Ranjan Chhaudhuri, who took charge of the team after of the Blue Colts, earlier this year.

India is placed in Group B along with Maldives and Bhutan while the three teams in Group A are Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with the tournament scheduled between August 16 and 28.

FULL INDIA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Lionel Daryl Rymmei, Sahil, Priyansh Dubey.
Defenders: Ricky Meetei Haobam, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Dhanajit Ashangbam, Manabir Basumatary, Thomas Kanamoottil Cherian, Sonam Tsewang Lhokham, Pramveer.
Midfielders: Manjot Singh Dhami, Vanlalpeka Guite, Akash Tirkey, Ebindas Yesudasan, Manglenthang Kipgen, Gurnaj Singh Grewal.
Forwards: Kelvin Singh Taorem, Korou Singh Thingujam, Monirul Molla, Thanglalsoun Gangte, Naoba Meitei Pangambam, Gwgwmsar Goyary.
Head coach: Ranjan Chaudhuri
U-20 SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
Group A: Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Group B: India, Maldives, Bhutan
15:45 IST, August 19: Bhutan vs India (Group B)
15:45 IST, August 23: India vs Maldives (Group B)
17:15 IST, August 25: Semi-final 1 (Group A winners vs Group B runners-up)
17:15 IST, August 26: Semi-final 2 (Group B winners vs Group A runners-up)
17:15 IST, August 28: Final

