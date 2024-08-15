MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC makes valuable addition to backline by signing left-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Explosive going forward and efficient tracking back, Vignesh made the left back berth his own while at Mumbai City and was part of the team that won two ISL Shields (2021 and 2023) and one ISL Cup (2021).

Published : Aug 15, 2024 17:08 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Vignesh was also part of the Indian squad that finished runner-up at the 2018 SAFF Championship.
Vignesh was also part of the Indian squad that finished runner-up at the 2018 SAFF Championship.
infoIcon

Vignesh was also part of the Indian squad that finished runner-up at the 2018 SAFF Championship. | Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC media

Chennaiyin FC signed 26-year-old Indian defender Vignesh Dakshinamurthy on a four-year deal, the club announced on Thursday.

Primarily a left-back, with the ability to play in midfield, Vignesh will add versatility and experience to the Chennaiyin backline. He becomes Marina Machan’s 12th summer signing, joining the likes of Mandar Rao Desai and PC Laldinpuia.

Welcoming Vignesh into the club, head coach Owen Coyle said: “Delighted to sign another talented young Indian player who has already shown fantastic ability in the ISL, we faced a lot of competition to sign him from other clubs. Vignesh is a great addition to our squad and we look forward to working with him.”

Vignesh began his career with Bengaluru’s Ozone FC, for which he played for six years, three in the academy and three with the first team. He made his senior debut at 17 and was one of Ozone’s star performers en route to their 2018 I-League 2 Final Round run.

ALSO READ: Kipgen, the star of Next Gen Cup 2024, headlines India squad for U-20 SAFF Championship 2024

That same year, Vignesh stepped up to the Indian Super League with Mumbai City FC and represented the Islanders more than 60 times combined across competitions, including four AFC Champions League appearances.

Explosive going forward and efficient tracking back, Vignesh made the left back berth his own while at Mumbai City and was part of the team that won two ISL Shields (2021 and 2023) and one ISL Cup (2021).

“Feels like being at home. [I am] really happy and proud to represent the city and Chennaiyin FC. I’m aware of the rich culture of the city and the club so I’ll always give my best and be a part of the club’s success,” Vignesh said on joining the two-time ISL champion.

After spending five years at Mumbai City, Vignesh joined Hyderabad FC ahead of the 2023-24 season. He played six matches for Hyderabad before joining Odisha FC on loan earlier this year in January. He made 17 appearances across all competitions for the Juggernauts.

Vignesh was also part of the Indian squad that finished runner-up at the 2018 SAFF Championship.

