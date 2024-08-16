MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale’s ultimate dream: Win the gold medal

Kusale kept a firm grip on his nerves at the Paris Games to secure India’s first-ever Olympic medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 13:04 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI

Olympic bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale feels that his journey is far from over, with his ultimate goal being the coveted Olympic gold medal. “My dream is incomplete; I want the Olympic gold, and I will work very hard to achieve it,” Kusale said in an interview with PTI in Delhi on Thursday, following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

Kusale displayed remarkable composure at the Paris Games, securing India’s first-ever Olympic medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event. Reflecting on the guidance he received from Prime Minister Modi, Kusale shared that the most important advice was to return from the Games with new learnings, regardless of whether or not he brought back a medal.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris Games /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Swapnil Kusale

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Auction Live Updates, Day 2: Mahender Singh goes to UP Yoddhas, Deepak Niwas Hooda remains unsold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale’s ultimate dream: Win the gold medal
    PTI
  3. When will Sandro Tonali be available for Newcastle United in the Premier League?
    Reuters
  4. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Gurdeep goes to Patna Pirates for Rs. 59 lakh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale’s ultimate dream: Win the gold medal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Auction Live Updates, Day 2: Mahender Singh goes to UP Yoddhas, Deepak Niwas Hooda remains unsold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale’s ultimate dream: Win the gold medal
    PTI
  3. When will Sandro Tonali be available for Newcastle United in the Premier League?
    Reuters
  4. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Gurdeep goes to Patna Pirates for Rs. 59 lakh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment