Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale’s ultimate dream: Win the gold medal

Olympic bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale feels that his journey is far from over, with his ultimate goal being the coveted Olympic gold medal. “My dream is incomplete; I want the Olympic gold, and I will work very hard to achieve it,” Kusale said in an interview with PTI in Delhi on Thursday, following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

Kusale displayed remarkable composure at the Paris Games, securing India’s first-ever Olympic medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event. Reflecting on the guidance he received from Prime Minister Modi, Kusale shared that the most important advice was to return from the Games with new learnings, regardless of whether or not he brought back a medal.