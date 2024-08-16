MagazineBuy Print

Gauff aims to reboot ahead of US Open after Cincinnati shock

The 20-year-old arrived in Cincinnati on the back of four tour-level losses to lower-ranked players going back to the French Open in June and was defeated 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 by Yulia Putintseva.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 12:09 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Coco Gauff at the National Bank Open in Toronto.
Coco Gauff at the National Bank Open in Toronto. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Coco Gauff at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Coco Gauff had hoped to reset at the Cincinnati Open after a string of defeats to lower-ranked players, but the American will be seeking answers back at home after a loss in her opener ended her title defence.

The Florida-based 20-year-old arrived in Cincinnati on the back of four tour-level losses to unfancied players going back to the French Open in June and was defeated 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 by Kazakh World No. 34 Yulia Putintseva on Thursday.

The defeat was a big blow to her preparations for the U.S. Open, where she will bid to retain her trophy.

“I feel like I have to work on consistency, overall,” Gauff, who will drop one spot to World No. 3 next week, told the WTA Tour after declining a press conference.

“I’ll probably go home and try to reset,” she said. “Obviously, I have a lot coming up soon with the U.S. Open, so I think just trying to reset and be ready for that.”

Gauff made 50 unforced errors in the match, including nine double faults, and said it was far from her best performance.

“I made a lot of errors, especially when I was up 4-2 (in the third set). I think most of the points she won were off my errors,” Gauff said. “She’s always a tricky opponent to play. She mixes up the ball, has drop shots, slices. She’s someone that makes you earn the match.”

Gauff was not the only big name going out, as Putintseva’s compatriot and fourth seed Elena Rybakina crashed to a 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 defeat by former U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez after squandering two match points.

