China Open 2024: Bopanna-Dodig pair knocked out in first round

The second-seeded Indo-Croatian pair lost 5-7, 6-7 to the unseeded Cerundolo (Argentina) and Jarry (Chile) duo.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 16:53 IST , Beijing - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File image of Rohan Bopanna of India and Ivan Dodig.
File image of Rohan Bopanna of India and Ivan Dodig. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File image of Rohan Bopanna of India and Ivan Dodig. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig suffered a shock loss to the pair of Francisco Cerundolo and Nicolas Jarry in a first round match of the China Open ATP 500 tournament here on Saturday.

The second-seeded Indo-Croatian pair lost 5-7, 6-7 to the unseeded Cerundolo (Argentina) and Jarry (Chile) duo in the round of 16 match that lasted one hour 31 minutes.

Bopanna’s regular partner Matthew Ebden of Australia chose not to participate in the ATP 500 event.

Bopanna has had stints partnering Dodig in the past -- in 2017 and 2021 -- with their best result being reaching the final at the 2017 ATP Montreal Masters 1000 event.

READ | China Open: Sabalenka wins opener to launch Beijing title bid

The 44-year-old Indian won two titles this year -- Australian Open Grand Slam event and Miami Open.

Bopanna and Ebden had lost in the round of 16 stage in the US Open doubles earlier this month.

