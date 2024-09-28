State associations withdraw no-confidence motion against AITA chief Anil Jain

The proposed no-confidence motion against All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain has been withdrawn, sources told PTI on Saturday.
Eight state tennis associations, affiliated with AITA, had proposed to move a no- confidence motion against Anil and an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) was called on Saturday ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Anil had moved court seeking a stay on the EGM but the plea was not entertained. He had also alleged that certain candidates, who filed nominations for posts, were in violation of the Sports Code.
Anil faced charges of “loading the association with his personal ‘entitled’ expenses by travelling with his family abroad several times.”
The state units that proposed the no-confidence motion were: Assam, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Tripura.
One of the state associations had accused Anil of using his position in AITA for personal gains.
