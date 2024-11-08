 />
Bopanna-Ebden team seeded sixth at ATP Finals

The top eight singles players and top-eight doubles pairs will compete in the year-end Finals that brings down the curtains on the season.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 15:56 IST , Turin - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File image of Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
File image of Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Mike Hewitt
File image of Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Mike Hewitt

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden have been seeded sixth and placed in the Bob Bryan Group at the year-end ATP Finals, where they will open their campaign against fourth seed Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori on Monday.

The event will be held between November 11-17.

The event will be held between November 11-17.

The other two pairs in the Bob Bryan Group are: Germany’s Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz and Croatian-El Salvadorian team of Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic.

The other Group is named after Mike Bryan, Bob’ twin brother. The American twins dominated the doubles circuit for a long time.

The top-two teams in each Group will qualify for the semifinals.

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
