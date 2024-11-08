Bopanna-Ebden team seeded sixth at ATP Finals

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden have been seeded sixth and placed in the Bob Bryan Group at the year-end ATP Finals, where they will open their campaign against fourth seed Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori on Monday.
The top eight singles players and top-eight doubles pairs will compete in the year-end Finals that brings down the curtains on the season.
The event will be held between November 11-17.
The other two pairs in the Bob Bryan Group are: Germany’s Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz and Croatian-El Salvadorian team of Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic.
The other Group is named after Mike Bryan, Bob’ twin brother. The American twins dominated the doubles circuit for a long time.
The top-two teams in each Group will qualify for the semifinals.
